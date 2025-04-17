Trump is NOT Defying the SCOTUS & Meet Up-&-Coming Musician Daniella Morrow

The left is exploding and pushing the lie that President Trump is defying the SCOTUS ruling. First of all, the SCOTUS is a co-equal branch of the government - they are not in charge of the President. Second of all - Trump is NOT defying the ruling. The key word is facilitate. We will talk about that. Also, I love having the opportunity to provide people a platform that are working towards accomplishing great things. At the recent NHF conference I met up and coming singer Daniella Morrow. This young lady has a beautiful voice and I'm eager to introduce her to you all.

Support the show at TomRenz.com

Support Daniella Morrow at DaniellaMorrow.com

Confidence: The Key to Overcoming Fear in Music As far as for myself, like I did mention, I started at 19. It was right before I turned 20 that I decided to take voice lessons. And a big part of it was gaining confidence. My teacher says, it's some percentage along the lines of, it's 10% talent, 90% confidence. And I think that really applies to a lot of things because you can have all the talent in the world, but if you don't feel confident in yourself and also come from a place of being very truthful, people can see right through that. People can see, can sense that, so that was a huge factor for me once I gained my confidence and started getting out in front of people because that alone was the most terrifying thing for me to do, that gave me more strength and and again you know the courage to feel like I can pursue this so it's just really a matter of of getting work and literally putting yourself out there being very vulnerable and not being afraid of rejection. Easier said than done.

Leave a comment

Share

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare