Trump, DOGE & the Cesspool That is USAID

The mainstream media and Democrats are pushing the story that Trump and DOGE are illegally shutting down USAID. This is an outright lie. USAID is not shut down but there is a pause on the corrupt funding coming from this CIA money funnel. The actual truth about what Trump and Musk are doing is quite different and we are doing a deep dive into this entire debacle today.

Trump's Strategic Influence on USAID So as we have some time to bring some stuff up in Congress, look at what happens. We've got this brilliant move where right now DOGE is in there exposing all the fraud that's occurred with USAID and we're gonna have a spending bill that we gotta deal with and guess what happens with that spending bill? We're gonna have to look at funding for things like USAID. Well, that's gonna get shut down. Now, the president can't shut down USAID, but if Congress passes legislation and the president signs it, he CAN shut down USAID. He can merge it with the State Department where he can do whatever he wants. So right now, he's doing everything according to the black letter of the law, but he's also setting up where there's going to be a tremendous amount of pressure on the RINO’s and the leftists in Congress to support changing things as he wants them changed. We need to do away with USAID as it exists and put it in a different spot. Well, guess what? That's gonna happen or it CAN happen now because of the political pressure. So what Trump and Musk did on this is brilliant. It's absolutely brilliant.

