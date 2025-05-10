Thom Tillis - Boasberg’s BFF? + Bondi, Epstein & More Natural Health Solutions

There's a lot going around regarding the potential for Judge Boasberg to be appointing the US DA for DC if Tillis blocks Martin. This is accurate but there is a bit of nuance to it. Regardless it is a disaster and something we should not be dealing with. Meanwhile Bondi seems to have found some Epstein files and says they are being reviewed. In light of her opposition to the Judicial Watch FOIA this is an interesting development that I do not think is coincidental. We will also be talking about another natural remedy that has been suppressed for a long time today with an amazing guest. Tune it!

Healing Cancer: Inesa’s Journey with Hemp Because hemp has been demonized. It's been called terrible for all sorts of reasons. It was basically outlawed forever. And I don't understand why. Hemp itself, now, am I mistaken? Hemp itself doesn't really, it doesn't have the THCs that marijuana does, does it? Yes, I know. We'll talk about this. You're right. It's been not just demonized. It got even worse. So what I'll be sharing today, I will ask every single person to understand. I do have Lithuanian accent and be patient with me. But what I'm about to share today, it's going to b e so eye-opening and something that you never ever heard anywhere on google, doctor, even your holistic doctor. It's going to be a very critical session here today because people will be so educated and so empowered and please fact check everything I say I did my homework I traveled the world to know the truth and I spent thousands of dollars to know the truth so I'm here to spread the word that is very hard to spread. But at the same time, you're welcome to fact check every single thing I say. And when you're going to realize everything I said today, it's going to be beyond big for every single one of us. So yes, I know you mentioned to me as a hemp expert, I kind of became one only because it wasn't a choice. I had to heal my mom from cancer eight years ago and cancer became my mission because I was able to successfully heal my Mom with no chemo no radiation uh and I got so excited and said I know exactly what god wants me to do for the rest of my life i want to share this knowledge and I was literally able to heal many many other people until today we're healing people on cancer and many other chronic disease so I became a holistic practitioner I started practicing holistic medicine.

