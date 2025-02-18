The War On DOGE Is ALSO A War On The Economy

Our economy was entirely blown up by Biden and the fallout is continuing. Even with DOGE the spending is so far out of control that our interest payments are now hundreds of billions per month. This was intentional and done to force us into a global CBDC system as the US dollar collapses entirely. Trump has said no way and is taking steps. Between DOGE demonstrating the need for a real budget and Trump's many initiatives we have a chance but it's going to be a rocky ride. On a personal level it is noteworthy that Trump is talking about returning to the gold standard and that will be key to riding out the storm we are getting in to.

How America Could Monetize Assets and the Role of Gold What does monetize me mean? It means to make money from it, and what assets do we actually have that they can monetize? I was thinking about this, it's like well we don't have oil like sovereign wealth funds in the Middle Eastern countries do because they're nationally owned. Our oil is owned by like Exxon, Chevron, whatever else and any strategic oil reserves that we had, Biden got rid of. So we really can't do that. But we have the land that it came from. Here in Denver, where I live, and in the West, all over the West, massive amounts of federal land. Yeah. Right. So, okay. You can't monetize that by just charging people $15 to park at a national park. No. You have to drill baby drill, right? And that's how they could monetize that. But that's not what Bessent was talking about. If you listen to a couple of their words, Trump has said, we want to have a strategic Bitcoin reserve, right? And so you could monetize that. But they also have 8,500 tons of gold. Right. And now you start to put some of these dots together like you're a professional dot connector. It's like what what is happening in London? Metals are leaving London. Gold is leaving London so much so that they don't have enough inventory. Now, the LBMA and the Bank of England stores metals for central banks. I mean, they're the largest gold depository on earth and silver depository. They don't have enough inventory. So much that they're now saying just four days ago, they said, hey, world, if you happen to have gold stored in the LBMA vaults, we will give you 16% a month, not a year, a month to let us use it so we can provide physical delivery to the contracts that need it. So that's crazy.

