The Tariffs Are Coming!

The stock market is down and the mainstream is paranoid about the economy (they didn't seem worried about it under Biden - but now we have Trump so they pretend to care). The problem is that we have allowed our economy to be built on a foundation of sand for decades and now we either shore it up or watch it collapse entirely. There are so many things happening and we need to discuss how to weather the inevitable economic storm.

Challenges of Manufacturing in the US I'm going to talk about this and I would love your comment. So when we look at the reason that we're in this situation economically, America doesn't produce anything, we don't manufacture anything and the reason we don't manufacture anything is because we've regulated our economy. If you want to open say a company that makes paint the number of EPA regulations that you have on the chemicals that go into the paint the number of regulations that you have to protect people who are working on making the paint the number of regulations that you have to employ anybody in any company OSHA benefits costs, expenses, taxes, etc. The cost is outrageous and when you start throwing in highly regulated industries like making paint for example I just use that as a random example but there's a lot of them it’s really that the cost of creating a product in this country is outrageously high.

Inflation under Trump vs. Biden Under Trump, bringing jobs back to America, people are going to be working. Let's just say the inflation rate's 10% and wage growth goes up by 10%. You don't even know that prices went up because your wages count. This is the part of a growing economy that Trump is going to bring where people should not be hyper fixated on inflation. Inflation could mean spending like a drunken sailor because they don't have enough money to fund everything. Or inflation could mean we actually have a growing economy and the economy can sustain higher prices because people are working more.

