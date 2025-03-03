The PARTIAL Epstein List, Wuhan Working on a New COVID, & is Grok Censored?

AG Bondi is reportedly releasing some of the Epstein files today. She claims some are being held back to protect victims but I don't love this. You can redact victim names and hold back certain video or other evidence and still release almost everything. Why aren't we doing that? Also, @realalexjones and I broke a story about the new COVID they appear to be building in the Wuhan Lab. This is now blowing up and it needs to - the GoF is continuing. Worse - when I tried to research this it appears that Grok is censored... big show today you won't want to miss.

Support the show: www.TomRenz.com

Understanding Viruses and Bioweapons Now, what does that mean? That sounds like gobbledygook to me, right? But here's the deal. So when a virus is floating around, and listen, I know some of y'all say there's no such thing as a virus. Okay, I don't care. I'm not getting into that argument. It's irrelevant to me. There's something that goes around, gets in your blood and makes you sick. Whether you call it a virus or call it something else, I don't care. Something exists that gets into your blood and makes you sick. So regardless of whether it's a virus or not, whatever this is that gets into your blood, we're going to call it a virus because I don't have a better name for it, but it's a bioweapon created in a lab as far as I'm concerned.

Kingdom Fuel DNA Testing

🔥 Unlock Your Potential with Kingdom Fuel & DNA Testing 🔬

⚡️ Fuel Your Body. Hack Your Biology. Take Control of Your Health. ⚡️

At Kingdom Fuel, we believe in optimizing performance at the cellular level 🧬. Our cutting-edge DNA testing 🧪 unlocks personalized insights into your metabolism, nutrition, and fitness potential 🏋️‍♂️🥗—so you can make smarter choices for peak performance 🚀.

Pair your results with Kingdom Fuel’s clean, nutrient-dense supplements 💪 designed to work with your genetic blueprint 🧠. Whether you’re an athlete, entrepreneur, or just someone striving for optimal health, our biohacking solutions give you the edge you need 🏆.

🔹 Your Body. Your DNA. Your Fuel. 🔹

🔥 Start your transformation today! 👉 https://sherwood.tv/tom-renz/

🛰️Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare