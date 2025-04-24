The Left’s Lies About Compassion & Faith

Over and again the left lies about compassion and faith. They tell us that we need to be compassionate with people that are harming themselves or others. What the left is pushing is not compassion - but rather - it is a false narrative that facilitates bad things. Instead of embracing the person and trying to help them to be better the left wants us to embrace the bad behavior. When we do this we are actually becoming part of the problem rather than helping to solve it.

Societal Implications of Legal Decisions on Morality It's not enough to simply say we won't inflict it upon children. Instead, society needs to have a backbone and say, no, we're going to actually be grounded in reality. The reality is you're a man, not a woman. Therefore, we're not going to pretend that you're a woman instead of a man. Well, I mean... 100%. I mean, don't get me wrong. No, you're a boy, you don't go to the girl's restroom, period, ever. I will distinguish on the lawyer's side between the right to be an idiot and whether societally we would accept that right. Right. Which is a big a big difference. I think this issue would extend all the way to things like, I mean, I think where did this come from? It came from actually the indulgence of all sorts of other forms of sexual morality, whether it's sodomy and homosexuality, all of those all of these issues. This is what cancer does when it's left untreated. It grows and it metastasizes and it becomes more and more deranged and demented and part of what we have to realize is that when, say, something like Obergefell was judicially imposed by a form of judicial tyranny that says, no, the Constitution requires us to pretend that two men can be married which it does not require that. It's unconstitutional and it's immoral, but what we did is we enshrined a lie into law. Once you've done that in one area, then what's to stop you from doing it in another area?

