The JFK Files, Crooked Judges, & Trump's Performance So Far With Jovan Pulitzer

Jovan joins me today to talk about everything important. We just had the release of the still redacted JFK files and they point strongly to CIA involvement in the assassination of JFK. There is a lot in the 80 page dump and more to come. We will also be talking about the activist judiciary and what that means... Jovan saw a lot of this first hand in his election work. I'm also interested in Jovan's opinion of how Trump is doing overall... we get into all that and more today.

Support the show at TomRenz.com

Connect with our law firm at RenzLawfare.com

Judicial Accountability and Separation of Powers How can the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court suggest otherwise? This Constitution is the guidebook, the Bible of his career. If you don't understand that, I mean, I got to be honest with you. I think Roberts is wildly out of bounds. And I say that with respect because, you know, I'm a member of the bar for the Supreme Court. You know, I am but this is incredible to me. For the Supreme Court to suggest that somehow Congress exerting its constitutionally enshrined right is to get rid of a judge who they believe is misbehaving, it's not his position to do that. That in and of itself is an issue with separation of powers. It's no different than the separation of powers issues that he's suggesting Trump is committing when Trump pressures us. You know, there's a newsflash for these judges. You are ultimately accountable to we the people, no matter how much you think you aren't.

Cellular Detox + Gut Detox

ELIMINATE TOXINS & HEAVY METALS—FEEL THE DIFFERENCE WITH ZEOLITE! ✨

Your body is exposed to toxins daily—heavy metals, environmental pollutants, and even chemicals from the air (yes, chemtrails! ☁️✈️). Give yourself the ultimate cellular detox with Pure Body Zeolite and Pure Body Extra nanosized zeolite!

✅ Flush out toxins & heavy metals

✅ Boost energy & mental clarity

✅ Feel lighter, healthier, and more vibrant

Thousands of 5-star reviews prove it works! For a limited time, SAVE $50 on the top-selling Advanced Daily Detox. Don’t wait—your body deserves this cleanse!

👉 CLICK HERE TO SAVE $50 NOW! (https://renz.thegoodinside.com/pbpbx-trial-offer-lp) 👈

Share

🛰️Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare