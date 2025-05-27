The Israeli Assassination & War & the Plan

There is so much happening today. We have the VRBPAC meeting, an mRNA in the military story, the Israeli couple that was killed, and much more. Amongst these, I think we really need to look at the impact this assassination will have on the tenuous international relationships we are dealing with now. Will this lead to war? I doubt it. While I tend to resist discussion of a plan there are things to consider and I think it deserves some conversation. Today we will talk about "the plan" and why I approach things the way I do. Lots to talk about make sure you tune in.

The FDA’s VRBPAC meeting is happening, and they’re pushing a new mRNA COVID vaccine formula. Can you believe it? Despite all the evidence showing these jabs cause heart issues, turbo cancers, and blood clots, they’re still at it. My buddy Mark Sherwood joins me today to unpack this disaster. We lay out how mRNA vaccines train your body to produce spike proteins, which then attach to ACE2 receptors all over, causing your immune system to attack itself. It’s creating autoimmune chaos, and the FDA’s own 2006 guidance warned about this. Yet, here we are, with Big Pharma’s money still calling the shots. Mark and I agree, we need to cut their influence by banning their ads and stopping their political donations. It’s the only way to break their grip.

We also get into the dangerous idea of corporate personhood, which is now creeping toward giving AI and robots rights. This stems from the awful Citizens United decision, and it’s a slippery slope to nonsense like AI voting or running for office. It’s absurd, and we’ve got to stop it before it spirals further.

Then, there’s this obsession with a so-called “plan” where white hats are supposedly saving the world. I talked with Charlie Ward, a good guy with global connections, but I’m a doubting Thomas. I need evidence. Even if there’s a plan, sitting on our hands is lazy. The Bible says don’t be the idle servant waiting for Christ’s return. We’ve got to fight, whether it’s against mRNA poisons or global pedophile networks. Mark nailed it, if we’re not part of the solution, we’re part of the problem. And let’s be real, with Trump’s administration facing RINO sellouts passing a bill that adds $20 trillion to the debt, keeps Green New Deal scraps, and delays Medicaid reforms to 2029, we’re not winning. We’re losing ground, and trusting a plan without action is a cop-out.

A heartbreaking story came up about a Navy family facing separation because their kids aren’t COVID vaccinated. The military can’t mandate these shots anymore, but the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule still lists them, so the Navy’s blocking the kids from traveling overseas with their dad. This is outrageous. Kids don’t need these jabs; no healthy child died from COVID. We need a PR storm to protect this family and get mRNA shots off the schedule.

We also touch on the tragic murder of an Israeli couple, embassy staffers, by a pro-Palestinian lunatic tied to Chicago communist groups. My friend Mike Adams raised concerns it might be a false flag to drag us into a Middle East war with Iran. I’m against more wars, period. The Middle East has been a mess forever, and we don’t need to send our kids to die there. Israel’s an ally, but their government’s as corrupt as any other. We support the Jewish people, not genocide or endless conflict.

Finally, we hit on South Africa’s white genocide crisis, where white farmers are being killed and their land stolen. Trump called it out, and I applaud him for shining a light on this horror. I don’t support genocide anywhere, and it’s time the world pays attention.

Oh, and one last thing and the most important topic of the day: pennies are being phased out. I had to share this breaking and impactful news, because as my fans know, that’s what this show is all about. Enjoy the show folks!

Support the show at TomRenz.com

FDA Warnings and Vaccine Controversy Well, I hope so. I hope so. Cause I love it. And speaking of fighting for freedom, we got some fighting to do today. Um, so, you know, it's interesting cause we have, we've got, you know, if you look, they just, you know, FDA is now going to require a warning label on COVID injections for the heart issues, right? Because we know it's so well established that these things destroy your heart, even though they don't provide any real benefits at all. They provide just endless heart damage, all sorts of problems in there. So I see that they're going to now start doing that. And it's out there. And in fact, I searched it. Let me show you this because I got to boot on this. I searched it and said, FDA warning on mRNA, and it starts out, and they got the new stuff that's coming out about Moderna, and everybody knew, and of course they knew. I mean, we've been talking about it forever. It's not like any of this is new news, but I scroll down. Of course, second post references someone I know. You know, and it's talking about these gene therapy products causing cancer, which we know now that they do cause cancer, that they're contributing to the turbo cancer explosion we're seeing nationally.

Kingdom Fuel

👉 Get Kingdom Fuel — 20% OFF with code RENZ (https://sherwood.tv/tom-renz/)

🛡️ Fuel Your Body, Secure Your Future! 🛡️

🔥 Kingdom Fuel – The Ultimate Nutritional Shake Mix! 🔥

✅ Complete Nutrition – Full spectrum of essential vitamins & minerals

💪 20g Clean Protein – Full amino acid profile for strength & recovery

🥦 Organic Fruits & Veggies – Packed with powerful nutrients

🚫 Dairy-Free & Gluten-Free – Perfect for any lifestyle

🕒 Shelf-Stable – A must-have for your 3-month emergency food supply

Mix it in smoothies, oatmeal, yogurt, water, or your favorite milk substitute!

🎯 Stock up & stay prepared!

Share

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

💰I’m proud to partner with BlockTrust IRA — the powerhouse helping patriots protect their wealth from Biden’s economy! Want to secure your retirement with crypto that aligns with your values? The MAGA Crypto IRA is here — and it’s changing lives. Now accepting IRA and cash — true financial freedom for EVERY member of MAGA Nation!

80,000+ new red-blooded millionaires in 12 months — YOU could be next!

Claim your FREE MAGA IRA Guide today: https://blocktrustira.com/maga-crypto-truth/?aid=87&channel=affiliate&ckmsid=2823453&s1=&s2=&ckmscn=&ckmat=1

🛰Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare