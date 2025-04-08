The Grassroots Rising: Charity Linch Running for Chair of Oklahoma GOP

The grassroots continue to fight and continue to win. Our friend Charity Linch - RNC National Committee Rep for Oklahoma - will be seeking the position of state chair. This is a huge deal as it will allow her to ensure the reddest state in the union has a GOP full of MAGA Republicans instead of RINOS.

Support the show at TomRenz.com

Join the grassroots movement at FreedomBrigades.com

Staying Engaged in the Long Game I won't let them but they they're not they're inspired and and we all know we were this close literally to becoming a communist full-blown communist nation and the fight's not over. Because according to Mao’s Political Warfare they're in it for the long game and we got to be too and it starts at home and in the church and also through the political line of operation, the state parties, local politics and others. We've got to stay engaged, and some of the leaders that should be leaders within the local community are the pastors and I fault them for a lot of the things that happened because they didn't stand behind the pulpit and preach the unadulterated word of God and tell the people this is what our nation was built upon. This is what we got to stick to, we can't allow this, but they got complacent and allowed it because they didn't want to make nobody mad. I'm not here to make friends with everybody, I'm here to stand on his word because if we keep his word in this nation this will be continue to be a God blessed nation and if we take it out like they did for the past couple of administrations with Obama and Biden, we see the outcome of that.

Home Title Lock

Go to https://hometitlelock.com/tomrenz and use promo code RENZ250 to get a FREE title history report so you can find out if you’re already a victim AND access to your Personal Title Expert —a $250 value— when you sign up! And make sure to check out the Million Dollar TripleLock protection details when you get there! Exclusions apply. For details visit: https://hometitlelock.com/warranty

Cardio Miracle

Always on the move? So is your wellness.

✈️🚙🏝️

Stay energized, focused, and heart-healthy wherever life takes you with Cardio Miracle® — now in convenient single-serving sticks!

✔️ Boost Energy

✔️ Speed Recovery

✔️ Improve Sleep & Focus

✔️ Support Heart Health

✔️ Elevate Mood & Libido

Made with over 50 natural ingredients like

🥕 Organic Beets

🥥 Coconut Water

🍍 Pineapple

🍓 Raspberries

➕ Arginine & Citrulline

Just mix. Sip. GO.

No fridge. No mess. All the benefits.

Grab your travel pack today at

CardioMiracle.com/TomRenz

Cardio Miracle® — Because your health doesn’t take vacations.

Share

🛰️Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare