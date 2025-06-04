The GOP & Globalist Fight Against Trump

Everyone is trying to stop Trump and his agenda. The left is a given, the globalists are a given, but people are surprised to see the GOP - and even some of Trump's advisors trying to undermine him. Today we are going into controversial waters and talking about it all. That and an individual with a supplement solution to many ailments. Lots to talk about tune in!

I’m diving into the mess around President Trump, who I fully support, but he’s being sabotaged left and right. The left and globalists are predictable, but the real shock is the GOP and people close to him stabbing him in the back. I share a clip where Trump admits he didn’t know about a reported Ukrainian drone attack on Putin’s helicopter. That’s inexcusable. His team is withholding critical info, setting him up to misjudge world leaders and risk disaster. This isn’t 5D chess; it’s snakes in the henhouse.

We also dig into the Epstein case. Pam Bondi, has done nothing about Epstein as Florida’s AG, and her ties to Big Pharma and globalist groups like Ballard & Associates raise red flags. Same with Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff, controlling his access. The FDA’s still pushing mRNA boosters despite 90,000 public comments and studies showing they don’t work. Why? Because globalists in Trump’s circle are undermining him, just like Deborah Birx admitted lying to him daily during his first term.

Today we are joined by Jeffrey Adam from MicronicSilver.com to talk about their faith-based company’s stabilized silver products. Silver’s been used for centuries for its antimicrobial properties, but Big Pharma buries it since they can’t patent it. Jeffrey shares how his Micronic Silver promotes healing, even for severe burns, and stays active in the body for hours. It’s a natural solution Big Pharma doesn’t want you to know about, and I’m proud to support these folks.

The GOP’s no help either. Congress ignores DOGE cuts, takes month-long vacations, and lets RINOs funded by globalists infiltrate red districts. We need to vet everyone around Trump, from consultants to staff, and stop blindly trusting anyone. I’m not bashing Trump; I’m fighting for him by exposing the crooks. We’re winning the public’s hearts, but we’ve got to keep pushing the truth to save Trump’s agenda. God bless, and enjoy the show!

Support the show at TomRenz.com

How Big Pharma Exploits Indigenous Knowledge for Profit Well, and it is. It is, to my mind, a very important mineral. What you were talking about is critical, and this is the reason I'm really excited to talk to you, because people don't understand that this is literally the mechanism by which Big Pharma works. In fact, I was, story from my youth, I was doing some charity work in Central America and made friends with a guy who his grandma was the tribal witch doctor, literally. I don't know how else to describe it. And he was, you know, he's a healer. He's a healer from the jungle. And he basically, you know, learned grandma's trait. And so he was absolutely brilliant. I spent some time in the jungle with him and he would go through and he'd show me use this plant for this, use that plant for that. You do this for this, you do that for that. You can do this. And it was really an incredible experience because, you know, you're out in the jungle with a guy that really gets it, knows everything there is to know about it. And it was really, I mean, it was a cool thing. Now, it turns out I found out that this guy wasn't just knowledgeable, he was next level. And I know that because we found out later that a lot of people were very protective about introducing me to this guy. It took a while before I met him and I didn't understand why that was the case. Well, it was because Pfizer and some of the big drug companies would send teams down.

Earth Harmony

🔗✨ Shop Clean • Live Free • Ditch the Toxins

🛒 Use code RENZ10 for 10% OFF 👉 Shop Earth Harmony 🌿💥

https://www.earthharmony.com/?ref=RENZ

FREE. TRUTH FUELED. SELF CARE THAT FIGHTS BACK.

SWITCH TO EARTH-BASED PRODUCTS THAT NOURISH YOUR BODY – NOT POISON IT.

You’ve woken up to the lies from Big Pharma and government regulators.

Now it’s time to take back your health at home—starting with what you put on your body every day.

🌱 Earth Harmony is the natural, toxin-free personal care line made for truth seekers, patriots, and families who refuse to be silently poisoned.

✅ No hormone-disrupting chemicals

✅ No synthetic fragrances

✅ Made in America with real ingredients

✅ Backed by those who value faith, freedom & health

🛍️ Shop Earth Harmony. Ditch the Toxins Now.

Share

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

💰I’m proud to partner with BlockTrust IRA — the powerhouse helping patriots protect their wealth from Biden’s economy! Want to secure your retirement with crypto that aligns with your values? The MAGA Crypto IRA is here — and it’s changing lives. Now accepting IRA and cash — true financial freedom for EVERY member of MAGA Nation!

80,000+ new red-blooded millionaires in 12 months — YOU could be next!

Claim your FREE MAGA IRA Guide today: https://blocktrustira.com/maga-crypto-truth/?aid=87&channel=affiliate&ckmsid=2823453&s1=&s2=&ckmscn=&ckmat=1

🛰Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare