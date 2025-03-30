The Elon Musk Doge Interview & SAI Chemtrails... Conspiracy Theory?

There were about 50 stories from the Musk/DOGE interview and it absolutely NEEDS to be discussed. We are going to go through that interview in detail today and also talk about something that doesn't exist - SAI. SAI and chem trails are the same thing. There's a lot of info about this which is interesting because I thought chem trails were a conspiracy theory. Lot's to talk about today - don't miss this show!

Government Staffing Reforms and Reductions Why would you have 1,400 people whose only job it is to give out a laptop and a phone? Right. The whole IRS could be handled once a month. So that doesn't make any sense. And President Trump's been very clear, scalp will not hatch it, and that's the way it's getting done and then once those decisions are made, there's a very heavy focus on being generous, being caring, being compassionate, and treating everyone. Folks, 1,400 people. Just whose only job it is is to hand you a cell phone and a laptop. I mean, the Democrats oppose cutting this. Are you kidding me? With dignity and respect. And if you look at how people have started to leave the government, it is largely through voluntary means. There's voluntary early retirement. There's voluntary separation payments. We put in place deferred resignation, the eight-month severance program. So there's a very heavy bias towards programs that are long dated, that are generous, that allow people to exit and go and get a new job in the private sector.

