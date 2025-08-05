Is Brigitte Macron a Dude & Is Sharia Law Compatible With American Culture?

The French President is suing Candace Owens for claiming his wife/husband has or had a penis. They are claiming defamation and it’s a big suit. Owens has claimed that there is legit evidence that Brigitte is a dude and is going to have to fight this in the courts… I literally cannot wait for the discovery. If I were the lawyer I’d demand for an examination of the nether-regions. The fact that this is even a thing is absurd and tells you how messed up things are. We are also going to talk about Sharia law. Regardless of what you think about Islam - there are a lot of people that practice Sharia law and honestly - that just does not seem to work in our American legal system.

On today’s show we tackled the whole Brigitte Macron controversy. Yeah, you heard that right, there’s a 219-page lawsuit out there because Candace Owens is convinced Brigitte, the wife of France’s President Emmanuel Macron, either has or had a penis. I mean, come on, this is the kind of thing that sounds like it belongs in a tabloid, but it’s real. Emmanuel’s fighting back, saying it’s all lies, and he’s suing Candace in Delaware for defamation. She’s got an eight-part podcast series breaking down her case, pointing to a French journalist who claims there are inconsistencies in Brigitte’s records, like mismatched timelines and missing photos from her early years. On the flip side, there are official records and childhood photos that seem to back Brigitte’s story, but Candace argues those could be faked or misattributed to her daughter or brother. It’s a messy back-and-forth, and I can’t help but chuckle thinking about the discovery phase, imagine a judge ordering the First Lady of France to prove what’s what. This one’s gonna be a circus, and I’m here for it.

Then we shifted gears to something heavier, Sharia law creeping into places like the UK and even parts of the US. There’s a rumor floating around, thanks to Wall Street Apes on Twitter, about a UK government job posting for a Sharia law administrator. That’s got people talking about what’s happening across the pond, where a massive influx of migrants is stirring up cultural chaos. I’m not saying every Muslim is pushing this, but Sharia’s got some stuff that just doesn’t jive with Western values. We’re talking unequal rights for women, like half the inheritance of men, forced marriages, and even honor killings in some extreme cases. And don’t get me started on the penalties for being gay or speaking out against Islam, death or imprisonment in some interpretations. I’m asking my leftist friends who wave the “tolerance” flag: how do you square that with stoning for adultery or chopping off hands for stealing? It’s happening in pockets here, too, like reports out of Texas and Detroit. This isn’t about hating on anyone, it’s about saying our laws should apply equally, no exceptions.

We wrap up with a quick look at Pam Bondi’s Justice Department, which just dropped a big healthcare fraud takedown, 324 defendants, $14.6 billion in scams. That’s solid work, no question. But here’s the rub: where are the big fish? No arrests tied to Epstein, no movement on the 2020 election mess, nothing on heavyweights like Schiff or Comey. And speaking of Epstein, there’s a new report about Prince Andrew’s antics with young girls at Epstein’s properties, stuff everyone seems to know except our DOJ. A biographer’s got witnesses talking about Andrew’s behavior, yet Bondi, who was Florida’s AG when Epstein was running his Palm Beach operation, didn’t touch it then and isn’t now. It’s frustrating, folks. Add to that the left’s meltdown over Sydney Sweeney just for being blonde and blue-eyed, calling her a eugenicist while they cheer for Planned Parenthood. The hypocrisy’s thick.

Candace Owens Sued Over Wild Claims Candace Owens has been talking all about Brigitte Macron's penis, and she is apparently quite convinced that Brigitte Macron does have or did have a penis. Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, and Brigitte's, well, husband, I guess, is quite defensive of this whole thing. And so he is now suing Candace Owens, and he is suing her for a lot of money. And he's done this in the Superior Court of the State of Delaware, which is where I believe she is incorporated. The complaint's basically this, false and defamatory statements. Candace did an eight-part podcast series on Brigitte Macron having a penis. This is hilarious to me. That is a lot, a lot, lot, lot of data, right? So anyways, we got all that. Folks, listen.

