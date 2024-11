Thanksgiving In America 2024 - With Mark Sherwood

Happy Thanksgiving America! I hope everyone is enjoying Turkey Genocide Day (I think that is how PETA refers to it). We are going live today with our special T-Day show and hope everyone is enjoying the day.

So what to do? Enter a new concept - lawfare. Lawfare is the use of strategic litigation, political pressure and support of well-crafted legislation, and the activation of we the people to facilitate change. All of this must be 100% ethical, legal, and above board and all work together to disrupt and/or facilitate change in our nation, society, or industry. This is what I have chosen to specialize in and can be broken down this way:

Legal: Our focus in legal practice is on the use of ethical and strategic litigation to facilitate disruption and change under the law. The courts are not the place to change the law but there are many uses for litigation where laws have been misinterpreted or where justice needs to be sought to make change. Lawfare cases are NOT unethical cases filed without purpose to punish someone in the court or financially. Lawfare cases, as we define them, are ethical and just cases designed to ensure justice or the proper interpretation of the law. Political: Most change under our Constitution starts in the political arena. We understand that arena and are happy to use the carrot or the stick. While we prefer working with our elected officials, when they are corrupt or refuse to stand for what is right we are more than willing to use the tools we have to go after them. Our Constitution and freedoms are worth fighting for and that means we need to make sure there is a political price to pay if an elected official refuses to stand for them. The other side of that coin is that we want to make sure the good guys get credit for their work. Legislation should be simple and concise. We can help with legislation and supporting elected officials that are doing right. PR/Public Activation: We work to bring and activate the public and ensure that we the people know what our elected officials are doing and why they are doing it. We also try to ensure people can see and understand why litigation is important and how it could impact their rights. We cannot and would not try and provide “legal advice” to the public but feel it is important for people to understand the impact of law on their lives. It is our strong belief that doing so promotes integrity in legislation and litigation (plus this is covered by the First Amendment). The foundation to our work with the public is to be 100% honest and keep integrity at the center or what we do. If we fail to do that, we the people will not trust us the next time we share info.

