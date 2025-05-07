Sharia Law in Texas? & MAGA Rising

Texas - of all places - has now allowed areas of the state to come under the control of Sharia law. In a nation governed by freedom - particularly freedom of religion - this is very concerning. We will be digging into that today. We are also seeing MAGA rise across the country and no where is that more apparent than the reddest state in the union - Oklahoma. The Oklahoma GOP just gave the state party a major mandate to ensure the party is for real Republican... things are heating up.

Political Compromise vs. Standing on Principle So frequently I'll meet some young, bright eyed politician getting ready to go into the state or federal or wherever and they're going in there and they're going to do all these wonderful things and a year later, they're telling me, “yeah, but you got to know when you're going to negotiate and so I don't want to fight this.” Yeah, I got it. And they say, “well, but we got to be reasonable about that, I'll sell out on this so I can get that.” The problem is that mentality eventually becomes all there is. There's no more fight. It's just, what am I trading? That's fine, but we the people don't want that. I want someone who's going to stand for something that I voted for them for and who's going to fight for it, tooth and nail. That's why Trump's so freaking popular and why so many of these other people are so hated because he is standing on principle and that's all we want.

