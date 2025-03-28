Rogan & Musk on Vaccines & Chemtrails - Are They For Real?

Lots of news today but the biggest topic has to be the vaccine takedown that occurred on Joe Rogan's show. This truth bomb should result in lawsuits and outright indignation from the public but the absurd control big pharma has over the mainstream media and our crooked elected officials will stifle it. Until a few years ago this was all conspiracy theory - remember? The same is going to come out about chem trails. I've been digging deep into this and there is smoke. Where there is smoke there is fire and we are on the verge of finding an absolute forest fire. BIG show today - don't miss it.

Biden's Executive Order and Climate Strategy So in January 27th, 2021, Joe Biden issued Executive Order 14008, and he declared climate change a national security priority, directing agencies like, guess what, the DOD to assess and act on its risks, oh well that's a pretty important thing right? Because guess what that does? That now allows the DOD to privately and without having to report anything to NOAA it's classified, either act on or contract to act on these sorts of things. So because he did this through the military, he could get this done in a way that was classified and no one had to report anything. The military could do public-private contracts or they could do it themselves to seed the cloud. Now, it's interesting because we have tons of reports about planes with huge contrails, chemtrails coming out from back room, but when someone looks them up on the flight tracker apps, they don't exist. Well, why is that? The military! Biden authorized it.

