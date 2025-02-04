RFK, Tulsi & Kash Hearings, the Plane Crash in the Potomic, & Ozempic

The #Kash, #Tulsi, & #RFK hearings are huge and as partisan as you would expect. What is less expected is how many RINOs are selling out. Meanwhile we have a very bizarre plane crash in DC with what may have been an unmanned helicopter and news about major issues with Ozempic. Who'd have though big pharma would put out another unsafe drug? #MAHA

There is no discussion. There ought to be a debate. You're not going to let him have the debate because you're going to criticize and say, “it is this and admit to it or we're not going to appoint you.” That's exactly what they're doing. And Rand Paul went on, and listen, this was political, right? So I don't agree with Rand Paul on the vaccines or the COVID vaccines or a number of these other things, but you aren't going to get appointed. Bobby will not get this appointment without a little bit of give and take. And so that's that, right? But what Rand Paul is pointing out is dead right. Now, I will tell you something. In light of the moron that we just heard, Senator Hassan, I got to be honest with you. It's a little bit frustrating that no one will just say you're all idiots. I mean, they are. They are. These people are morons. Our political system is so broken to allow people that dumb to get a job like Senator. I don't even know what to say. I'm so disgusted by it on some levels. But, you know, at the end of the day, it's a reality. We have to deal with some of this.

