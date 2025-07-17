Epstein, the Autopen, & the "Major Investigation"

This weekend the Epstein debacle exploded. Trump made one of the worst political moves ever and tried to essentially blow off the actions of one of the most profound child traffickers in history. This was not well received by anyone and may cost the midterms. Now, on the heels of that, we see all sorts of movement on the autopen scandal and announcements of another "major investigation" into the corruption going back to 2016. This is ironic in light of the fact that we were told Epstein is old news but a welcome action. Unfortunately it just all seems like more cover-up for elites trafficking kids.

This episode was a firestorm, and I’m still fuming about the absolute failure of Attorney General Pam Bondi and the mess surrounding the Epstein case. Seven months into this administration, and we’re nowhere on holding elite child predators accountable. The Epstein list is still under wraps, and I’m not buying the excuses that it’s been whitewashed by Comey, Brennan, or the SDNY FBI office. Bondi had one job: secure those files on day one. Instead, she dragged her feet, letting them get tampered with, and now we’re stuck with a binder full of garbage. Worse, she let Comey’s daughter mishandle the Diddy case, another cover-up for the rich and connected. I’m calling it like I see it: Bondi’s either incompetent or corrupt, and I’m leaning toward corrupt, given her history with Ballard Partners and representing Pfizer. Dropping their foreign corrupt practices investigation? That’s no coincidence. The only thing she’s done right is pardoning Dr. Kirk Moore, a hero who gave saline instead of vaccines to protect people during COVID, but even that feels like a PR move to dodge the heat.

My guest, Charity Linch, was just as fired up, and we both agree this is a hill to die on. Kids are being tortured, trafficked, and stripped from their families, and we’re letting the elite skate because it’s “politically inconvenient”? Hell no. Charity thinks there might be a bigger plan, that President Trump could be playing a long game to expose these monsters. She’s got faith, pointing to his border policies that shut down a major child trafficking highway and his economic wins. I want to believe her, but I’m a trust-but-verify guy. Trump’s a genius on most issues, tariffs, foreign policy, shutting down riots, but he’s dead wrong on this. He’s out there saying Bondi’s doing a “fantastic job” and asking why we’re still talking about Epstein. Mr. President, we’re talking about it because kids are still being harmed, and your AG isn’t doing squat. I love 90% of what Trump does, but I’m not a cult member. I’ll call him out when he’s wrong, and on this, he’s wrong. We can’t let this slide, not when 290,000 kids are still missing despite 10,000 saved.

The pushback I’m getting is two-fold: some say Trump’s got a secret plan, and others argue we should let this go to avoid a war. That second argument, from some clown named Scott Adams, is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Sacrifice kids to pedophiles to prevent a war? How about we arrest the perverts instead? If they’re willing to start a war to cover their crimes, they’re no different from terrorists, take them out. Charity and I are screaming for justice, and it’s working. The outrage is forcing movement, like the autopen scandal finally getting attention and talk of going after Comey and Brennan. But I’m skeptical. This feels like smoke and mirrors to quiet us down. We need to keep shouting, folks, because it’s our kids on the line.

Addressing Trump: The Reality of Epstein's Crimes and the Political Failures Because he raped children. He raped children, Mr. President. Do you not care that he raped children? What could be worse? He facilitated the mass rape of children for elites. You're okay with this, Mr. President? I'm not. For years, it's Epstein over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to files written by Obama, crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and losers, criminals in the Biden administration who conned the world with Russia? Yeah, I get it. But, Mr. President, That's not the only thing here. By the way, here's an article by, well, Tom Renz. Look at that guy. And I point out in here, here's 10 things, right? So we know Comey and Brennan probably did things, probably whitewashed us. We know that SDNY wouldn't turn over the files and were probably deleting things right and left. Of course, Pam Bondi was too busy on Fox News to go lock them down and get the files back. So in the meantime, you're right, they probably did all sorts of things. But let's talk about this. 2019, federal indictment for sex trafficking. Sex trafficking, right? So he trafficked women, children, for sex. Not he just had sex with kids. He trafficked them, right? Epstein was arrested and federally charged in New York for sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Not conspiracy to rape children, to traffic them. The indictment detailed dozens of underage girls brought to Epstein's mansion for sexual encounters, which, by the way, all of his mansions, all of his stuff were wired for video everywhere. That indicates there's probably video somewhere, right?

