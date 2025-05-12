RFK, the Surgeon General, mRNA & MAHA + the New Pope

The MAHA world is exploding right now with the new Surgeon General nomination. This is a big deal and is a clear demonstration of a core issue Trump will have to continue to contend with - the mRNA "vaccines." At this point it is difficult to imagine that the White House is unaware of the issue but they seem to be unaware of how unflinching the COVID warriors will remain in this fight. Meanwhile we have a new Pope. I have concerns... a lot of them. We will talk about it all today.

Chaos in the Maha Movement and Trump's Stance on Bioengineering Hello, everybody, and I don't even know where to start today. I got to tell you guys, you know, when you do a show like this and you're here five days a week and trying to get the word out on truth, what's happening, you find that things cycle. Sometimes there's a lot of news. Sometimes the news is slow. Sometimes it's interesting. Right now it is chaos, and it's chaos in the MAHA movement, which is, of course, our home, right? I mean, listen, we're MAGA, but we are very much MAHA, you know. And the Mega MAHA movement is unified in some ways, but in other ways, it's an absolute poo show. And right now, it's a bit of a mess, I think it's intentional on some levels. I think that there's some real issues going on and I think that we really need to understand it. So, you know, we talked yesterday extensively about the move to really embrace... RNA, DNA, chimeric bioengineering garbage in this country. That's where Trump's going with things. And there's an argument for what he's doing, but there's a lot of arguments against what he's doing. At the same time, it seems very politically tone deaf the way he's doing it, because, frankly, you know, when we look at what's going on, we have a situation right now where, we're on the heels of this COVID debacle and the disastrous mRNA COVID vaccines and yet, without even acknowledging or dealing with those issues, we're already moving into more. To me, this is kind of insane.

