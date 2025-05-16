RFK Schools Congress & the Courts Are a Mess

RFK was drug before Congress yesterday and there were fireworks. It was crazy to see a Congress that has literally done nothing try to bust Bobby's chops as he is actually doing things to make America healthy again. Unfortunately for the Congress people that tried to play gotcha with Bobby it was really a no go. Meanwhile our courts remain an absolute disaster. There's a new and interesting proposal to deal with that and it's worth talking about.

Yesterday was a wild ride for health freedom fighters, especially if you’re cheering for Bobby Kennedy. Congress dragged Bobby in to play their political gotcha games. They tried to score cheap points, but Bobby shut them down with facts and I got a real kick out of watching them squirm. We break down his best moments, including how he schooled them on the sick state of our kids and the corruption in our health system.

We also got my buddy Dr. Mark Sherwood joining us, and he shares facts on fluoride and the need for smarter dentistry, not more dentists. Plus, we’re digging into a brilliant idea from John Mosley at Patriot Legal Defense Fund to fix our corrupt courts. He’s proposing Congress tweak the rules under 28 U.S.C. Chapter 131 to stop biased judges from issuing nationwide injunctions and tossing cases on flimsy grounds like standing. It’s a game-changer to restore justice, especially after the 2020 election debacles where courts ignored fraud evidence.

Oh, and Congress? Mike Johnson canceled Friday votes because, you know, a four-day week is just too much for them. Their schedule’s a joke—three weeks on, weeks off, and they’ve passed the fewest bills since the 1950s. It’s a rigged system keeping good reps down. We cover a ton on this show and I hope you enjoy it and share it with your family and friends because this information is critical in the fight for health freedom and restoring our republic for our children.

Support the show at TomRenz.com

Gain-of-Function Research: Safety Concerns and Controversies We've also proposed a methodology for regulating and for determining what is dangerous gain of function and what is legitimate scientific investigation and how to bring the public into that debate, which I think, as you point out, is absolutely critical. That is where we messed up last time. And as you know, we have some of the Democrats here who are talking about the great signs from NIH, but now we have a major agency, intelligence agency, the CIA, the FBI, the DOE, and the State Department have all agreed that NIH research almost certainly led to the pandemic, the COVID pandemic. So that's not the kind of the result that we should be allowing or enabling, and we're going to end that now. Okay. Here's my issue with this. I love what Bobby's saying, but that's not what the executive order said. The executive order said that they're going to allow it to happen. They're going to certify it. They're going to ratify it. It's going to happen. It's just going to happen in a more controlled way. And that is kind of what Bobby's saying, kind of. But, you know, he's talking about banning dangerous gain-of-function research. Well, what gain-of-function research isn't dangerous? I would like to know what, because gain-of-function means you are making a virus more, with regards to virus, means you are making it more functional. Either, you know, spreads quicker, more deadly, more... so how do you do that safely? Listen to me. Producer Andrea, please tell me. I'm just curious because I'm a dumb lawyer here.

Dulsa Sweetners

🔗 www.dulsalife.com – Use Code RENZ for 10% OFF

🌸 Women’s Health Month Just Got Sweeter – Without the Sugar Crash 🍬💪

This May, we’re celebrating women’s health the smart way – with energy that fuels you, not fails you. Meet Dulsa Life, the functional sweetener that does more than just taste good.

No sugar. No crash. Just clean, plant-powered sweetness.

✨ Powered by Nature: Yacon Root, Allulose, and Monk Fruit

✨ Clinically Backed Benefits: Supports gut health, digestion, metabolism, and blood sugar balance

✨ Probiotic-Packed: 90% potency for up to two years

✨ No Aftertaste, No Nonsense: 0 calories, 0 sugar, and totally delicious

✨ Keto. Vegan. Paleo. Diabetic-Friendly.

Whether you’re boosting your morning matcha or cleaning up your baking game, Dulsa gives your body what it craves — sweetness with purpose.

Share

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

💰I’m proud to partner with BlockTrust IRA — the powerhouse helping patriots protect their wealth from Biden’s economy! Want to secure your retirement with crypto that aligns with your values? The MAGA Crypto IRA is here — and it’s changing lives. Now accepting IRA and cash — true financial freedom for EVERY member of MAGA Nation!

80,000+ new red-blooded millionaires in 12 months — YOU could be next!

Claim your FREE MAGA IRA Guide today: https://blocktrustira.com/maga-crypto-truth/?aid=87&channel=affiliate&ckmsid=2823453&s1=&s2=&ckmscn=&ckmat=1

🛰Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

Renz Ethical Lawfare