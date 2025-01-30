RFK Jr's Confirmation Hearing - Day 1

The RFK confirmation hearing was exactly what you'd expect - a combination of good Senators supporting a guy that wants to make America healthy again and sellouts that push big pharma lies. The MAHA movement showed up in force to support Bobby and we really need to make sure he gets in. There's no way of knowing how this will come out but Bobby made a good show today and no one can say that the MAHA movement didn't stand up for their guy.

Bobby is focusing on overall health. Everybody knows Bobby is the vaccine guy, but he's focusing on overall health, which he has to do for the HHS job. This is a brilliant move by him. And if you listen, a lot of this is about that. So pay attention here. Diabetes is 10 times more prevalent than it was during the 1960s. Cancer among young people is rising by one or 2% a year. Autoimmune diseases, neurodevelopmental disorders, Alzheimer's, asthma, ADHD, depression, addiction, and a host of other physical and mental health conditions are all on the rise, some of them exponentially. Now, did you hear what he did right there, folks? Did you hear what he did? Focusing on overall health. Here's the thing nobody's talking about. Everything he was talking about is tied to increased use of pharmaceuticals. He didn't say that, but let's get to the bottom of it, right? That's what he's saying. Let's get to the bottom of it. This is a very, very well thought out and brilliant strategy.

So Senator Cassidy wants @RobertKennedyJr to sell out for his vote. Unfortunately @SenBillCassidy

is not understanding that all this would accomplish is Bobby losing all credibility with the base. All we want is transparency and real science and that all RFK has said he’s going to do. We can only rebuild trust with transparency and why would you oppose transparency if you have nothing to hide?

