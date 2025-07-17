We Aren't Allowed to Talk Epstein Anymore & How Do We Get Real News?

It is being discussed online that the Trump Administration is now reaching out to influencers to tell them to quit talking about the Epstein stuff. Apparently it is working for some and not others. This is just another bad decision related to this debacle but it begs the question, how do we get real news when influencers and algorithms are so easily manipulated? We will talk about these issues and hope to get to some news on Brennan and the horrors of the abortion industry today. This is an important show and you won't want to miss it.

We kicked things off with a bit of a shake-up in the studio, which is really just my office, but the experts told me moving things around would make the show better. My monitors are in new spots, everything’s flipped, and it’s got me a little disoriented, but I’m trusting it’s for the best. I’m expecting a million views today because of it, so you better share this like crazy. In all seriousness, though, I’m thrilled you’re here, and we’ve got some heavy stuff to dive into, especially the things they don’t want us talking about, like Jeffrey Epstein and the mess surrounding his case.

Let’s get to the meat of it. The Epstein situation is a disaster, plain and simple. I’ve been told we’re not supposed to talk about him, his client list, or Ghislaine Maxwell, and word is the administration’s leaning on influencers to keep quiet. I’m not having it. I’m a huge supporter of Trump on most issues, but I’m 100% against his handling of the Epstein files, mRNA vaccines, and this AI surveillance nonsense with Palantir. It’s not about hating Trump; it’s about calling out what’s wrong. Laura Trump mentioned a possible special counsel for Epstein, which is a start, but with Pam Bondi’s ties to Pfizer and Susie Wiles’ Big Pharma connections, I’m not holding my breath for real action. That’s why I brought on Sam Anthony from YourNews to talk about the importance of independent journalism. His platform lets voices from all sides be heard without the mainstream media’s filter, and that’s critical when we’re being told what we can and can’t say.

We also dug into the broader news landscape and the swamp that just won’t drain. Sam’s platform is a game-changer because it decentralizes news, letting regular folks report without corporate or algorithmic control. We talked about how the media’s been consolidated by a handful of institutions, and even social media like X traps us in echo chambers. YourNews is different; it’s a place where you can find unfiltered perspectives, whether it’s local news from Toledo or world news from Dublin. We also touched on the disturbing reality of aborted fetuses clogging wastewater systems, a nauseating issue tied to chemical abortions that’s been going on for 25 years. And don’t get me started on Pam Bondi’s DOJ pushing fluoride in water while ignoring major corruption. Folks, we’ve got to keep fighting, keep speaking out, and support platforms like YourNews to get the truth to Trump and hold his team accountable. This administration’s got issues, and it’s up to us to make sure MAGA’s voice cuts through the noise.

Where's the Evidence? Challenging the Notion of a Secret Plan If you want to tell me that there's a plan, If you want to tell me that Trump has got it all in hand and that he's doing these things and he's got this managed, well, where's your evidence? Where's your evidence, right? This is an absolute disaster. Folks, nothing's been done, nothing. They aren't digging into this. There's no master plan. They're just now opening an investigation into the stuff that we all are supposed to care about. It's a distraction. There is no intention on the part of this administration to do a damn thing. Now, maybe Trump wants to, but no one else does. Bondi and her DOJ are just now opening this investigation. So we should be excited? What have they been doing? Literally, this indicates to me this tweet right here, and here it is. Here's my tweet. Let me show you this. I say, so this is confirmation the FBI has not been investigating any of the corruption until now. Only after the most incredible PR disaster in history, the Epstein cover-up, does our DOJ decide to investigate to save face. I'm sorry, but too little, too late.

