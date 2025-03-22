RFK Is Working Hard But Has a LOT More to Do & Our Judiciary is a Disaster

BREAKING - RNA Poison already in use in our grown food! It turns out our corn, potatoes and other veggies are already being exposed to various RNA tech. None of the safety testing is adequate and this is a disaster we continue to allow with much more coming. RFK is doing great but this is a far bigger threat than red dye. Meanwhile the credibility of our judicial system continues to tank. We are getting some wins but when the Chief Justice of the SCOTUS makes statements out of line with the Constitution there is an issue.

Support the show at TomRenz.com

Connect with the law firm at RenzLawfare.com

Impeachment Over Appeal: A Case Against Judicial Misconduct What he is doing is discrediting the validity of the judiciary. What we're seeing here is the absolute destruction of the credibility of our judicial branch. It is absurd. The judiciary is acting wildly inappropriately. What these people are doing is completely beyond the scope of their power. They have no right, no authority, no ability to do some of the things that they're doing, but they're doing it anyways. Why? Because there's no mechanism to hold them accountable except for impeachment. The one thing he doesn't want us to do. When you see a judge whose family member is receiving money from a program ruling on whether or not that program has to be funded, it is insane. We have numerous clear violations of 28 U.S.C. 455, conflicts of interest in these judges, appearances of impropriety. They're not recusing themselves. Yet Roberts thinks we should appeal that. Listen, if you look like you're violating, if you look like there's an appearance of impropriety, we don't impeach, that's bad behavior, or we don't appeal. You don't appeal bad behavior, you impeach it.

Kingdom Energy

🌸 First Day of Spring Energy Boost! ⚡️

Celebrate the First Day of Spring with Kingdom Energy—the perfect way to refresh and recharge! Just mix with water for:

✅ B vitamins, electrolytes & trace minerals

✅ Amino acids, herbs & antioxidants

✅ Caffeine pterostilbene cocrystal for long-lasting energy

With only 5g of carbs & zero sugar, it’s the ultimate fuel for the new season! 🌿💪

🌟 Shop Now: Click Here (https://sherwood.tv/tom-renz/)

💥 Use code “RENZ” for 20% OFF!

Share

🛰️Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare