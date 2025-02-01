RFK, Immigration & DeepSeek

The news is exploding today. Leftists are beside themselves because we are enforcing immigration laws, China is moving in AI, and we have RFKs confirmation hearings this week. Where to focus? Ultimately the most important thing happening this week is the RFK confirmation hearing. Without MAHA we would not have Trump and I hope Trump goes all in on supporting Bobby's confirmation because the never-Trumpers and leftists are all in on opposing it.

And yes, you have a duty to follow orders, but not when those orders are absurd like this. There are rules that allow you to question orders occasionally. It's rare, and there's specific rules around that, but if someone orders a genocide, you can't carry that out, right? There are certain things that aren't supposed to happen in the military. And so what they did with this COVID order and what Biden did by throwing out all of our soldiers that wouldn't take these poisons or support these poisons was he got rid of all the good smart guys and kept all the idiots. He kept the people that were incapable of thinking, the people who were too weak to actually stand for strength or to do anything. And I'm not saying that everyone that stayed in was garbage, but the people who knew better, the people who sniffed this out and then stood on principle were the best of the best. Those were the guys that should be leading things right now. Those are the best that we had to offer because they saw through the BS and they stood on principle.

