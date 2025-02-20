RFK Confirmed!... but Pfizer Still Owns McConnell & More Judicial Corruption

Bobby is in! This is a HUGE win for MAHA and health freedom - now we need to fight to ensure he can get things done. In light of the corruption we are seeing in the federal courts on so many issues it would not be a stretch to think certain judges and certain courts might see litigation to try and hold up the MAHA agenda so we the people need to be ready to go. That corruption seems to be on display in some of these DOGE cases so we need to make sure people are ready to push on the legislative side... the courts don't care about the public but the politicians do.

Understanding the Profit-Driven Health Crisis And it all goes back to why do we do this? Well, I think we've got to understand the why behind it. You know, to understand the why, it's really good to understand the why. The why behind it is increased profitability. So we're cheapening the processing methods of these everyday food stuff that we have, adding the cheaper seed oils as opposed to the beneficial coconut, avocado, olive oil processing methods. And by doing that, you make the prices go down, you make it more appealing, and then you minimize the impact by this indoctrination that we're doing. So it's not gonna hurt you, a little bit, it's not gonna hurt you. And we've actually created this landscape and humanity of a very unhealthy population to the point where I've said, and I believe this, America at this moment in time, right here in 2025, is the most unhealthy it's ever been in the history of the world.

