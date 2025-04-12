RFK & MAHA, the House is Doing Something, & Robots for Mars!

So what's the deal with RFK? A lot of MAHA is upset because of things he's said about the MMR jabs but, if you listen, he's also said a lot of good things. I'm not an apologist but I do think Bobby will come through... I'll explain why today. Also, wait for it... it almost appears Congress appears to be doing something. I know that's shocking but they are. The real question is whether what they are doing is useful - we will discuss. Finally - Elon is planning to send robots to Mars. I've seen Terminator so the robot thing here is terrifying but I think the robots exploring Mars seems pretty cool. It will be interesting to see whether Musk ends up being one of the biggest saviors of humanity or his robots become the newest Terminator movie... either way the next few years will be something to see for everyone.

Support the show at TomRenz.com

Accusations of Malpractice in Measles Case Well, I understand why he did it, but the focus for me, though, is that you've got that, and I know I've talked to some of the people who were on site with the first measles death. The first measles death wasn't a measles death. It was malpractice. They took a sick girl with measles who was in bad shape and then injected her with the measles vaccine while she was ill. They murdered that little girl. That's contraindicated. It's well known. It's established. It's not debatable. But the media and douchebags like this guy, they want to sit out there and they want to say, “oh, it was measles,” - IT WASN’T MEASLES. You can push your agenda all you want. It wasn't the measles. What it was was a sick little girl who was mistreated by the doctors, and they killed her.

Air Water Healing GO Purifier

GO PURIFIER – Your Summer Travel Must-Have!

Breathe easy this vacation season with the Triad Aer “GO” – the ultimate portable air purifier for your car, hotel, or Airbnb!

Vacation ready. Summer approved.

10% OFF with code Renz

Shop now: https://airwaterhealing.com/#Renz

Share

🔥 Kingdom Fuel – The Ultimate Nutritional Shake Mix! 🔥

✅ Complete Nutrition – Full spectrum of essential vitamins & minerals

🎯 Stock up & stay prepared! Get 20% OFF with code RENZ at

👉 https://sherwood.tv/tom-renz/

Leave a comment

🛰️Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare