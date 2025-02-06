RFK & HHS - the Fight Over Animal Rights vs Animal Welfare & Our Food

Today we have Mindy from the Cavalry Group. The Cavalry Group is an animal welfare advocacy group. Animal welfare is about to break out as a major issue and is distinct from animal rights. Issues related to animal welfare impact our food supply, your pets, and everything else related to animals. This even ties in to bird flu and mRNA and other poisons in the food supply. This is a big topic that people need to be aware of. #AnimalWelfare #mRNA #BirdFlu

Most people didn't even read the actual measure because it's all about the definitions, as you know, in legislation. And the definition in this measure called the Puppy Mill Cruelty Prevention Act, none of us are for unscrupulous dog breeders. So in reading the measure right off the bat, it basically said as the definition of pet, any domesticated animal living near or around the home. Well, that could be a cow. Near or around the home? Yes. So it could be a cow, a chicken. They were coming after animal agriculture. And this measure was sponsored by animal rights groups with very friendly sounding names that sound like they're the animal welfare heroes of the of the world. One was the Humane Society of the United States, which is a very well funded group that they betray a lot of their donors by leading them to believe that they're going to increase, take care of unhomed or rescue dogs and cats, and really, they don't do that. That's not their business. They spend all their money that they raise from people writing a monthly check to them and they spend it on legislation and lawyers to basically put farmers and ranchers out of business. So after this measure, which passed by a very slim margin after a very heated battle in the year of 2010, we launched the Calvary Group because what we witnessed was that a lot of people in agriculture, animal owners across the state of Missouri, the dog breeders were in the crosshairs.

