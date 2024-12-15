Special thanks to all of our incredible guests from last Thursdays give-a-thon event! Also thank you to all of the wonderful people who donated, we are deeply humbled and grateful for all of the support we’ve received. Our team is looking forward to 2025 and like Dr. Group said, the optimism is higher in the health freedom movement than it’s been in 100 years. For God Family Country is feeling strong and ready to fight medical corruption and expose the truth alongside our great friends and partners. God bless you all, we pray you all have a wonderful Christmas and New Year. Please subscribe here to stay updated on our work and follow our research, lawsuits, and initiatives.

To learn more about For God Family Country and stay up to date on our work please subscribe to our substack at ForGodFamilyCountry.Substack.com.

Renz Ethical Lawfare & Cancer Corruption Give-A-Thon, livestream event on Thursday Dec. 12th.

Donate at ForGodFamilyCountry.org

Support Ethical Lawfare

Charitable Work In Litigation, Education & Fighting for Change.

Join Us To Raise $3 Million To Fight Against Cancer, Corruption, and Human Trafficking

Your donations support Renz's ethical lawfare in areas like health freedom, cancer corruption, MAGA education, and fighting for freedom and justice.

Share

With special guests:

General Michael Flynn, Tom and Annie Renz, Holly Jones, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Eric Nepute, Dr. Mark Sherwood, Dr. Henry Ealy, Seth Holehouse, Johnathon Otto, Mike Adams Stephanie Stock, John Richardson Mel K and Rob K, Doug Billings, Dr. Ed Group, Charity Lynch, Sharleta Bassett, Chris Burgard, John Richardson, Terry Beatley, and many more.

5 years ago Attorney Tom Renz led the fight back against COVID lockdowns, tyranny and vaccine mandates. His work led to the end of federal vaccine mandates and Fauci stepping down. Since then Renz has continued to fight to promote MAGA, for health freedom, and against corruption. Your support now will allow Renz and his team to continue to educate and work for justice on these and other critical issues such as cancer, parental rights and child trafficking.

ForGodFamilyCountry.com (4GFC) is a 501c3 Charitable Organization that works to educate the public and fight for justice using the principles of ethical lawfare.

Leave a comment