Burn Bags - Epstein Story is Back On Top (No Pun Intended)

It seems like the Epstein story is simply not going away and so it also seems that the President and GOP have figured that out. Americans are NOT okay with child r@pe and are even less okay with elites getting away with it because of their status. Two-tiered justice just won’t fly any longer and we are seeing action because we the people have spoken out. We also have a COD for Ozzy - may he RIP - and Texas Dems getting arrested. Lot’s to discuss today and we may even get to a white paper I’m working on regarding the hospital death protocols… make sure to tune in!

On today’s show we kicked things off diving headfirst into the Epstein saga, because, guess what? That story’s back on top, and not in a good way. I mean, this guy was connected to all sorts of powerful people, and we’re still peeling back the layers of this mess. It’s not just about the horrific stuff he did; it’s about the fact that the elites tied to him seem to skate free while regular folks would be locked up faster than you can say “justice.” We talked about how this isn’t just a scandal, it’s a national security issue. Epstein was running a blackmail operation with cameras everywhere, and that data’s probably still out there, in the hands of who knows who, maybe even our enemies. It’s got me wondering why some judges and politicians make decisions that defy logic. Could it be they’re being leaned on?

We also got into the latest on the Epstein files, or lack thereof. I’m calling out Pam Bondi, our AG, who sailed through her confirmation like it was a Sunday drive. That alone makes me nervous, nobody gets that kind of pass in D.C. unless someone’s got their back. And while she was Florida’s AG during Epstein’s Palm Beach party days, nothing much happened to stop him. Now we’ve got Anna Paulina Luna pushing hard, saying the FBI’s Southern District of New York office was caught with burn bags full of Epstein evidence. That’s right, they might’ve been torching critical documents! Congress is finally stepping up with subpoenas for big names like Bill and Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, and James Comey. But I’m not holding my breath for real accountability. These hearings will probably be a dog and pony show with redactions galore, and we’ll be lucky if they even mention half the names on Epstein’s list. Still, we the people keep this story alive, and that’s why it’s not going away.

On another note, we touched on Texas, where the political circus is in full swing. The Democrats there pulled a stunt, skipping town on a private jet to dodge a special session on redistricting. Governor Abbott’s fuming, calling it bribery, and I’m inclined to agree. Texas law says they’ve got to show up for a quorum, but these guys are playing hide-and-seek out of state. Kash Patel could maybe drag them back for a bribery investigation, but will it stick? Probably not. We also gave a shoutout to Ozzy Osbourne, who passed from a heart attack, man, that guy was a legend, and I don’t care what anyone says about his Prince of Darkness shtick. Finally, we hit on the pro-life fight, with Trump shutting down Biden’s VA abortion rule and Hollywood blackballing a movie about Bevelyn Williams, a black pro-life woman jailed for praying. It’s a disgrace, but it shows you where their priorities lie.

Are Epstein's Crimes Fake News or Horrific? So now we're going to have hearings. Right. And hearings are a big deal. This is from the House Oversight Committee. They announced Chairman Comer subpoenas Bill and Hillary Clinton, former U.S. attorneys, generals and FBI directors and records related to Jeffrey Epstein. So they won't pass Massey's bill, but they are going to do that. And according to this press release, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Chairman James Comer, today issued a deposition subpoena to Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jess Sessions, and Alberto Gonzalez for testimony related to, quote, “horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein.” That's interesting because I thought there was no evidence that this was a nothing. Even Trump said, this is a nothingburger. This is cooked up. This is fake news. If it's fake news, how come it's horrific crimes? Which one is it? It's horrific crimes, folks. We all know it's horrific crimes. We know what this is. We know what's going on with this. Everybody knows. I don't know why we keep playing coy with this, but whatever. So we got these horrific crimes.

Global Healing Center

🌿Proudly Partnering with Global Healing

At TomRenz.com, we're honored to partner with Global Healing-a company dedicated to natural health and healing. Their high-quality products played a crucial role in supporting Tom's wife's journey as she fought cancer.

From their Liver Cleanse Program to their commitment to pure, organic ingredients, Global Healing provides resources that empower individuals to take control of their health.

We believe in sharing the tools and solutions that truly make a difference. Check out Global Healing at 🌿💚 https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/Renz and see how their products can support your journey to wellness.

Together, we're making healing possible.

Blocktrust IRA

💥BLOCKTRUST: INVEST LIKE THE SYSTEM’S WORST NIGHTMARE💥

Crypto. Gold. AI. Real Assets. YOUR Control.

👉http://tomrenzcrypto.com/

Tired of the rigged system? So are we.

BlockTrust is how real Americans take back financial power—without asking permission.

🔒 100% Self-Directed IRAs

🚨 NO Woke ESG Funds

💰 250% Historical Returns with Animus AI Tech

🛡️ Backed by Real Assets (Not Funny Money)

🇺🇸 For Patriots. By Patriots.

They want you broke, scared, and stuck in Wall Street’s trap.

BlockTrust gives you a way out—with the tech the elites are quietly hoarding.

>> OPEN YOUR BLOCKTRUST ACCOUNT NOW <<

Secure. Simple. Sovereign.

Your future, your hands.

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare