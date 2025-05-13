Pharma Updates & Informed Consent Does Not Exist + Are All Gingers Black?

Did you know that informed consent is not required for approved drugs under federal law in the United States? The idea of informed consent is a lie. There is common law and some states require some form of informed consent in some instances but it is NOT required under federal law or regulation for approved pharma products. Trump is reforming some of this but there is a long ways to go. Meanwhile the tariffs are working and we are moving towards a functional economy again. Lots good but we need real and permanent fixes which means we still need the DOJ and Bondi to get moving. Lastly - I'm not sure if you heard - but apparently all gingers are black now... who knew?

Support Tom at TomRenz.com

Join the grassroots patriots at FreedomBrigades.com

International Implications in Epstein Case So Epstein was a crook running a blackmail ring, but he wasn't doing it for himself, right? He was doing it at the behest of, and that's the problem, right? So we're now seeing reports that Israel and the UK may have been using Epstein in part to manage this blackmail ring. Now, I can't confirm that. I don't know who is that, but obviously there were countries involved and, you know, there were, I mean, full countries involved in this. So the question is who? And was Bondi at the state level, perhaps her hands were tied, perhaps someone at the federal level said, “you're not allowed to do this, it's a national security issue.”

Cellular Detox + Gut Detox

Touchstone Cellular Detox + Gut Detox: https://renz.thegoodinside.com/pbpbx-trial-offer-lp

☀️ Summer’s almost here — are you feeling your best?

Now’s the perfect time to hit reset and ditch the toxins that have been weighing you down. Say hello to the Touchstone Essentials Zeolite Detox — a gentle, natural way to cleanse your body from heavy metals and environmental junk.

✨ Feel lighter

✨ Boost your energy

✨ Beat the bloat

✨ Glow from the inside out

Real people are seeing real results in just 30 days — without crash diets or gimmicks. Just pure detox powered by nature.

Ready to step into summer feeling fresh, clear, and unstoppable?

Share

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

💰I’m proud to partner with BlockTrust IRA — the powerhouse helping patriots protect their wealth from Biden’s economy! Want to secure your retirement with crypto that aligns with your values? The MAGA Crypto IRA is here — and it’s changing lives. Now accepting IRA and cash — true financial freedom for EVERY member of MAGA Nation!

80,000+ new red-blooded millionaires in 12 months — YOU could be next!

Claim your FREE MAGA IRA Guide today: https://blocktrustira.com/maga-crypto-truth/?aid=87&channel=affiliate&ckmsid=2823453&s1=&s2=&ckmscn=&ckmat=1

🛰Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare