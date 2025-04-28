Obstructionist Judge Arrested & Is India the New China for Trade?

I'm not sure, I'm still waiting, I'm holding my breath but it appears that we are seeing some life come from the DOJ. Still nothing on Epstein - which I think is a HUGE issue - but they arrested an obstructionist judge out Wisconsin. This is a HUGE deal and sends a message. I'm pretty disillusioned but hoping I can say I was completely wrong about Bondi. I'm also looking at the India China situation. Apple announced that they were moving all iPhone production to India next year. This is a very big deal and - in my opinion - long overdue. I like India and they've long been friends to the US. Why haven't we worked with them instead of the CCP? I don't have the answer to that but am glad to see it shifting.

Thank you for supporting us at TomRenz.com

Judges and Justice: A Bank Robbery Metaphor Let's say that you've got a bank robbery and the bad guys come in and they've got an insider, right? They got someone inside because they wanted to scope out the bank, whatever. So they got an insider. So they come in, they robbed the bank and they get out quickly and the police show up and the guy that's the insider is there and he tells the police, “oh, no, they drove away in a red car and this, that, and other.” When in reality, they drove away in a black SUV. That would be obstruction of justice, right? He's trying to help he’s aiding and abetting in accomplishing this goal. Well, in this case, this is illegal was trying to get away from ICE. They were going to arrest him on federal immigration charges. This judge did just like that ringer in a bank robbery, right? She gave them wrong directions. She interfered with their ability to go arrest this guy and this is a judge! Obviously, she's got a duty to know the law. She knows that you can't obstruct justice. Now, probably the same sort of judge, if I went into her courtroom and I did something like that, she'd sanction me and she should. I mean, as an attorney, I've got a duty to follow the law.

Home Title Lock

Check out our sponsors and affiliates:

🏡Go to https://hometitlelock.com/tomrenz and use promo code RENZ to get a FREE title history report so you can find out if you’re already a victim AND 14 days of protection for FREE! And make sure to check out the Million Dollar TripleLock protection details when you get there! Exclusions apply. For details visit https://hometitlelock.com/warranty

Leave a comment

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

🛰Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

Share

💙THE FINEST HEART & HEALTH SUPPLEMENT IN THE WORLD - Ready to level up your health?

Go to CardioMiracle.com/TomRenz (https://cardiomiracle.com/TomRenz) to elevate your heart health today!

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare