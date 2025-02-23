mRNA, Vaccines & MAHA - What Have We Learned & What’s Next

Coming off of the COVID debacle and with RFK being freshly minted as Secretary of HHS it’s time to look at what we have learned and what we need to do next. The mRNA poisons are an unmitigated disaster based on the evidence available, lockdowns were horrible, and everything is pointing to corruption and a need for justice let's figure out next steps.

And the idea that I'm going to stand aside while they call “mRNA cancer cures” a cure for anything is absurd. I will sue everybody's ass over that! They just got done creating these turbo cancers with mRNA and now they're going to suggest that they're going to create a cure. The funding that Joe Biden put into mRNA cancer cures is every bit as corrupt as the funding that they used everywhere else with USAID and all these other things.

