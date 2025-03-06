More Epstein/FBI, a Scary Trade War, & the Dem Echo Chamber

More and more is coming out about the Epstein files and it looks like we will finally get whatever they did not have time to delete. Right now the only repercussions appear to be a threat of investigations but, in fairness, that may be all that could be done. Let's see what happens next. Meanwhile Justin Trudeau is sounding super scary and tough talking about a trade war; and by super scary and tough I mean he sounds like a moody teenager pouting and stomping off to his room after his parents just told him no on something. Finally - we have a great demo of how committed to ideals the democrats are... there are literally 20+ dems doing the same speech today - totally from the heart. My God we really do live in a clown world.

Support us at TomRenz.com

Demand for Comprehensive Disclosure in the Epstein Case You've got decades of blackmail, rape, pedophilia, trafficking. This should be tens of thousands of pages of evidence. And it should be, she said, truckload. It should be a truckload. So I'm eager to see maybe this time they don't do another stupid stunt with, you know, a handful of influencers. Maybe this time they actually just put it out like they ought to, like they're professionals and get this out there properly, but they need to put the whole thing out there.

Air Water Healing

💧 Pure, Healthy Water—Straight from the Tap! 💧

Say goodbye to bulky tanks and hello to the Air Water Healing – the Tankless Reverse Osmosis System that delivers crystal-clear, purified water instantly! 🚰✨

✅ Removes 99% of contaminants

✅ Sleek, space-saving design

✅ Fast filtration for fresh water anytime

✅ Eco-friendly & easy to install

💥 Get 10% OFF with code RENZ 💥

🔗 Shop Now: airwaterhealing.com/#Renz

Upgrade your water. Upgrade your health. 🌱💙

Share

🛰️Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare