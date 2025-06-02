Happy Memorial day to everyone and thank you to the people that put their lives on the line for our freedom. I pray for all that have given everything to stand for this nation and for their families. On this special Memorial Day episode we want to remember what our nation is about and to look at where we are. Lots of things are happening around the world and we have to be prepared. The Russia/Ukraine situation is continuing to deteriorate and Facebook now wants to use our data to train it's AI (that's already happening IMHO but...). Lots to talk about and an important day to remember.

Welcome to a special Memorial Day episode of The Tom Renz Show! Today, we’re honoring the brave servicemen and women who gave their lives for our freedom. Their sacrifice is why we have a shot to fix this mess of a nation. My guest, the incredible Charity Linch, joins me to dive into what Memorial Day really means, from the ripple effects on families to the 250 years of American grit built on these heroes.

But hold on, we’re not just here to reflect. This world’s gone nuts, and we’re tackling it today head-on. From Russia’s escalations after Ukraine’s drone attack on Putin’s chopper to the looming threat of World War III, we break down why Trump’s the master negotiator we need to keep peace. I’m worried, though, global elitists are pulling strings, and Putin’s just declared an end to talks with the West. China and Russia’s alliance is scary, and I don’t want our kids dying for some elite-driven war. Speaking of elites, we have a laugh over Macron getting slapped by his “wife” in public, poor guy!

We also dive into the terrifying AI explosion. Facebook’s Meta AI is now openly data-mining your life, and Trump’s new bill bans states from regulating AI for a decade. This transhumanist agenda is real, folks, and it’s killing jobs. I explain how AI’s binary logic creates an illusion of consciousness, but it’s already outsmarting us. Whistleblowers from the Biden White House told me it’s running the world, and even consumer AIs like Grok are caught lying. We’re not stopping this beast, we’re figuring out how to survive it. Universal basic income is coming and it will tie into social credit scores and vaccines, leading to global tyranny if we’re not careful.

On a more fun note we tackle the left’s meltdown over Trump’s common-sense moves, like securing the border and ditching the WHO, which they’re bizarrely tying to Project 2025. The hypocrisy of Democrats crying “malicious prosecution” while ignoring J6ers and others targeted unjustly is really special. It’s a wild ride, but we’re keeping it real, honoring our heroes, and fighting for America’s future. God bless, and enjoy the show!

Listing and Reacting to Trump Actions Seen as Controversial “Enforce the death penalty wherever possible. You know what? I'm gonna be real honest. I'm not personally a huge fan of the death penalty, but there's times where it ought to be. Withdraw the US from the World Health Organization. Withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Accords. Increase oil and gas drilling. Eliminate DEI. So basically, the left is out here giving us a list of things that we want to thank Trump for doing. This is like a list of Trump's biggest wins. And they're like putting, see, he likes Trinity Project 25. We do it. We do it. I got a boot out of that. Charity, as the de facto queen of Oklahoma and the head of the Oklahoma state GOP, do you officially have any issue with any of these actions that Trump's undertaken that mimic Project 25?”

