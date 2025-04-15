Making Health & Health Freedom a GOP Priority & How Do We Fix Georgia?

From pesticide immunity laws to GOP Senators asking RFK to ignore science in his confirmation hearings and instead promote propaganda - MAHA is a real mixed bag for the GOP. Today we will ask a couple of GOP leaders what we can do about that. We will also talk with the GOP National Committeewoman from Georgia about getting that state in line. Georgia was emblematic of "RINO issues" post 2020 with a largely Republican executive branch that was unwilling to even consider problems with elections or many other MAGA focused issues. Important show because we have to retake our GOP if we ever really want change.

Disconnect With Grassroots and Legislative Shift No one is aligned with the grassroots. They don't listen. That is what really brought my attention. How about within the party? Well, within the party, yes, there are some people with it. Listen, the grassroots is very strong in Georgia. But the problem is the legislature is beholden to Brian Kemp. Brian Kemp, after 2020, Brian Kemp came to the Georgia GOP convention that summer and was booed off the stage. After he was booed off the stage, he said the Georgia GOP has, you know, there's no need for the Georgia GOP anymore. The political climate has changed and they're obsolete. Or I mean, I'm paraphrasing whatever. So he goes and starts his own, quote, “Republican Coalition.”

