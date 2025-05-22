MAHA & the BitterSweet Story of Sugar + We Are NOT Winning

Many of us that lean carnivore and have done the homework know the shady history of the sugar industry but it really needs to be known everywhere. The jabs are definitely the worst part of what's happening but fixing food is critical. To fix food we need the truth just like we do in pharma so we will talk about that today. We also need to talk about the idea that we are winning. We aren't. Things are a mess and the only one doing anything good is Trump himself. That deserves some time.

I'm fired up today because we're not winning like some claim. Sure, Trump's out there making trade deals and moving fast, but his executive orders? They can be undone the second a new president steps in. We need laws passed and people held accountable, but the do-nothing Republicans and RINO sellouts are dropping the ball. No major bills, no prosecutions, and even Elon Musk is pulling back, fed up with the mess. I'm calling out folks like Dan Bongino and Kash Patel for towing the line on things like the Epstein case and the Butler shooting. We need answers, not excuses.

On today’s show I bring on my friends Greg and Natalie from Dulsa Sweetener, true American dreamers who started their company in the middle of the Biden economy mess. They created an all-natural sweetener with monk fruit, prebiotics, probiotics, and fulvic minerals, not the toxic junk Big Sugar pushes. We dove into the dirty history of the sugar industry, how they bought off scientists in the '50s and '60s to blame fats for heart disease while sugar got a free pass. Sound familiar? It’s the same playbook we saw with COVID and mRNA. Sugar’s a metabolic wrecking ball, linked to cancer and inflammation, and Big Ag’s been lying to us for decades.

Greg and Natalie shared their inspiring story of building a wellness center, fighting for health freedom during COVID, and creating Dulsa to help people break free from sugar’s grip. Their product’s not just a sweetener; it’s a health booster, helping your gut, mitochondria, and even fighting visceral fat. I wrap up the show hammering home that we’re losing ground—on health, on policy, on everything—because the GOP can’t get it together, and the deep state’s running the show. Folks, we gotta get loud, demand action, and support companies like Dulsa that are fighting the good fight. Check it out at TomRenz.com, and let’s make America healthy again!

Never Go to Bed Upset: A Rule for Success How are you guys fighting through the tough times, right? Because right now starting a business and you guys have had to go through some real rough spots. And you guys have been able to do it without killing each other. You know what? I just think the whole thing is inspirational. I got to be honest with you. Yeah, it's just, again, it's that perfect communication. It's like if something comes up, you have to address it right then and there. One promise we made to ourselves, we never go to bed upset, ever. There's no room for that. We finish off every day the same way we start, with a declaration of our love.

