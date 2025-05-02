MAHA & Fighting Back With NHF

Scott Tips is the head of the National Health Federation and that organization is the oldest health freedom organization in America. They cover it all - from vaccines, to food, to pharma, to RF, to pollution. They are also extremely credible and have been steadfast in their work. I had the opportunity to speak at one of their events recently and want people to know more about them. This is an amazing group that is a bit under the radar but that really knows the issues. Today we cover everything MAHA with Scott.

Regulatory Tricks and Lack of Safety Assessments I've said this to Codex several times on behalf of NHF. I've said, look, you've never done a real life risk assessment on this, so you cannot push it and adopt the standard that allows worldwide sales, global sales. But this is what they do and this is one of the most foundational tricks and you and I have seen this a lot. The most foundational trick used by the regulators to facilitate the success of the drug companies and these other companies that are doing this is they don't test things. Right. Pharma does this in a million different ways. They just don't test it because if you don't ask, they don't have to tell you. So they'll see plenty of signal. It's like the mRNA vaccines when they came out. You know, they purposely did not properly monitor for side effects and safety. I mean, well, we actually know that they did, but they pretended that they didn't. They lied about that. But we have the documents showing that they did. But the thing about it is they claim that they didn't monitor it. That way when you requested a FOIA or you requested this, you requested that, they could say, well, we just don't know, we didn't study it. But this is the trick. They know their products aren't safe. They know that there's this issue or that issue. The manufacturers know that. The regulators know that. Everybody knows it. But instead of running the risk of having to pull a product off the market, they just don't study it.

