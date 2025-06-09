🚨Leftist Groups ARE Supporting the Peaceful Protests & Are Planning to Expand to Other Cities

The riots/peaceful protests are absolutely planned and funded by left wing sources. This is part of the fight against Trump and MAGA but also a distraction. Mark my words - all of this will be used to justify ushering in the upcoming AI surveillance state and may even result in martial law. This is NOT good and could easily be shut down if the DOJ would just arrest the people facilitating this. If we can find the evidence in a few hours of research for this show there is zero reason our DOJ isn't doing something. If you don't stand for your freedom now it may be too late soon.

Folks, welcome to The Tom Renz Show, where we’re ripping the veil off the chaos threatening to tear our nation apart. This isn’t just another talk show, it’s a battle cry for every patriot who sees what’s coming. We’re staring down the barrel of a civil war, with the left stoking the flames and certain players in the Trump administration sitting on their hands, undermining the president’s MAGA agenda. The riots in Los Angeles are just the beginning, a powder keg ready to ignite across the country. I’ve got the map, the names, and the hard evidence showing this isn’t some spontaneous uprising but a meticulously planned, well-funded operation. From NoKings.org orchestrating so-called “peaceful protests” that look more like war zones to groups like CHIRLA pocketing over $20 million in taxpayer money from USAID, this is a coordinated assault designed to usher in martial law, AI surveillance, and the globalist Great Reset. My producer Andrea and I dug this up in a single morning, why can’t the FBI, Dan Bongino, or Kash Patel do the same and make arrests?

The evidence is undeniable, and it’s infuriating. Websites like NoKings.org are openly planning protests for June 14th, with a map dotted with cities across America, some marked with stars for what I suspect are the big, violent ones, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and more. We’ve got groups like CHIRLA, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the Answer Coalition, all tied to this, with funding traced back to shady figures like Neville Roy Singham, a billionaire with CCP connections operating out of Shanghai. Even worse, our own government is complicit, funneling millions through USAID to fuel these riots while Democrat leaders like Mayor Karen Bass actively facilitate the chaos, bypassing police protocols and aiding what looks like an insurrection. Compare that to J6, where people walking in roped areas were hunted by the FBI, yet Bass and others face no consequences. If Andrea and I can track this in a few hours, why aren’t the heads of this snake, CHIRLA, Singham, and their ilk, being dragged before the FBI? The answer is simple: the deep state is winning, and they’re using this to justify troops on our streets and AI governance that’ll strip our freedoms for good.

This isn’t just about today, it’s about our kids’ future. We’re being played like a violin, with the deep state and globalists orchestrating a symphony of destruction to set precedents for military lockdowns and predictive policing that’ll never be undone. The Big Beautiful Bill, with its clause letting AI run wild for a decade, is part of this trap, and Trump’s being lied to by advisors like Susie Wiles, who’s got ties to globalists and open-border policies. We can’t sit back as spectators anymore. The Tom Renz Show is about truth, action, and fighting back. Share this show, get the word out, and support us at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw or through partners like BlockTrust IRA at TomRenz.com. We’ve got to pray for Los Angeles, for our country, and for the courage to say hell no to martial law, AI control, and this violence. Our children deserve a free America, and it’s up to we the people to demand it before it’s too late.

Accusations and Frustrations About Trump's Inner Circle Well, let's talk about that and let's talk about what's resulting, right? Because this is occurring because Trump can only be in one spot at a time. Just like when his advisors didn't tell him about the Ukrainian drone strike on Putin and on their military stuff, they're lying to him. Trump is being lied to just like he was the first term. It's occurring. No one's doing anything about it. I think we should be asking Susie Wiles why she's not making sure that Trump's aware of what's going on. I think we should be asking- How does she get a job? I get kicked out of politics because I start talking about election fraud and everyone in my state says, don't even work with Andrea. Susie Wiles is our chief of staff and she's been paid off by globalists and we've tracked the money. You can't tell me. I mean, how do we not vet people out that are right next to our president? Again, like I've said a million times, I wouldn't let Susie Wiles walk my dog. Why would I let her be the chief of staff next to Trump.

