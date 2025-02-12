The TRO issued against DOGE was incredibly bad. It was judicial overreach on steroids and there is a lot to say about it. I disagree with some of the characterizations of the order but it is clear the order was poorly done at best. Today we will break that down. We will also get into the COSTCO controversy. This weekend I shared a tweet indicating that Costco's meat supplier is a big fan of vaccinated meat. There is an exemption to the Organic Food Act and the question I have for Costco is whether a company known for healthy options will commit to labeling it's meat as vaxxed or clean.

Transparency Concerns with mRNA Vaccines There are multiple mRNA vaccines that are being licensed for use in animals around the world, and there is no country of origin labeling in the United States. So when you get your cow, your beef, your whatever, if it got an mRNA vaccine in another country, understand, you wouldn't know that, and there would be no reason that they couldn't label it organic. So it is absolutely verified. Everything I said is absolutely verified. What's happening is happening, and it is what it is. So I just want to clarify that for Grok, and I did. And I wanted to point out to y'all that this is happening.

This is a big deal for me. My family uses Costco a lot and the fact that they are poisoning their “organic” beef with “vaccines” is both misleading and horrific. BTW - did you know that there is an exemption to the Organic Food Act that allows meat to be labeled organic even if it is exposed to mRNA gene therapy “vaccines”? mRNA vaccines are approved and in use in pork in the United States and we have now approved DNA vaccines that are even worse for use in Salmon. Will Costco label their “organic” food that has been exposed to gene therapy poisons so consumers can decide whether to eat it or not? If you care enough to buy organic wouldn’t you want to know if the food you are paying extra for is laden with gene therapy poisons?

