JFK, War, & Health with Fox War Correspondent Hollie McKay

We have wars all over the Trump is trying to get us out of, more health and healthcare issues than anyone could list, and today we have the JFK files being released. Things are crazy and I'm interested in some varied perspective. Luckily we have it. Today we are joined by Hollie McKay. Hollie has traveled the world as a war correspondent and seen first hand what war looks like. She's worked on and seen disparities in access to health and so many other issues. Let's see what she thinks about some of the nonsense happening in the world today.

The Paradox of Redeeming Evil: A Moral Standpoint The evil, the corruption has gotten so out of hand and I agree with you, one of the things I think is we all tend to look for some humanizing element in everybody. It's hard to believe that someone could truly be as inhuman as some of these people are. But while we're trying to figure out how we redeem every single person on the planet, you have to recognize that if someone is killing people, torturing people, I mean, listen, there is no redemption. I'm a Christian. They want redemption. They can talk to Jesus but right now we've got to stop you from killing people.

