Is the Epstein List Being Destroyed? The Deep State Fights Back + Donkey Milk?

Today's show will be interesting. Of course the news of the day is that the FBI is apparently destroying data related to Epstein and the deep state is generally fighting back everywhere. This is obviously huge news and we should all be asking why the hell this data was not secured the day Trump got into office, but we also have a truly interesting guest. Today we have the Donkey Milk Lady - as she is affectionately known. She is an activist and fighter and this should be fun.

Questioning Regulatory Priorities: EPA, Wastewater, and COVID So these agencies have protected the industries. They're not actually protecting the environment. They yell about global warming in a way that hurts you and I, the consumers. But in terms of real pollution and disgusting things that nobody wants in their food and in their water, they just look the other way. I mean, there is no more corrupt regulatory body on the planet, save the HHS, than the EPA. It's terrible, and so now one of the big things, you know, the viruses, all of that, I don't know if anyone remembers during COVID, one of the ones they would detect how much COVID was in an area was by testing the wastewater. How is it possible that when you go to the city, they're trying to force you to wear a mask and then they take all of that wastewater that they know has COVID in it and dumps thousands of tons out on rural communities and sickens all these people and all of a sudden you have these outbreaks and it's like you just aerosolized this! I mean, how are people not putting this together? But it was never to protect us and we all know that. When we got really loud about it, coincidentally, all of a sudden we had agents, government agents, state and federal, show up here at our farm. And then we had our next shipment that we have of the imported milk seized.

