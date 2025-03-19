Impeaching Judges & Illegal Biden Pardons

An Obama appointed J6 judge that made more than a few "errors" in his J6 cases has decided that he can tell the President who he can and cannot deport. This is, of course, absurd and has resulted in promises that articles of impeachment will be filed. It's time that the impeachment process gets moving and that we remove some of these crooks from the bench - they are destroying the credibility of our judicial system. Meanwhile Trump dropped the equivalent of a political nuke by announcing that the Biden pardons - signed by an autopen - are invalid. The fact of the matter is that if Biden did not sign the pardons and/or was unable to consent to the pardons they may well be invalid. Big show today.

Trusting Anonymous Sources: A Legal Perspective Because Q was anonymous, here's the thing you got to ask yourself, is it actually being put out by Q or is it just someone pretending to be a part of it or someone pretending to be in the know? And you never know that, right? I mean, the problem with anonymity is it's anonymous. And I got to be honest with you, as a lawyer, as a guy who looks at this stuff based on evidence, if I can't present you evidence why I believe or trust something, then I probably shouldn't believe or trust it. Right. I mean, Trust the science, anybody? Put your mask back on. You go ahead and you put your mask back on. You trust the science, you trust the plan, you trust the anonymous people, the “they.” You trust “they,” and see how far that gets you. That is the opposite of what our founding fathers asked of us. Price of freedom being eternal vigilance? No. What you're telling me is I should trust some anonymous nothing that I don't know anything about. Listen, that's nonsense. That's just absolute nonsense. I'm good with this now. I'm not saying anything more about it. I don't trust plans. I do trust Trump. There's people in the administration I trust. I trust that Kash is doing the right thing.

