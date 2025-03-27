Health Freedom, RFK & Big Pharma Advertising, & Australian University Funding Cuts?

When a person is put in jail their liberty is restricted. In that instance a person's liberty is restricted by controlling his or her ability to move their body from one place to another. We all know that imprisoning a person cannot happen without due process and that it is a big deal under our Constitution to restrict a person's ability to move freely in the world by imprisoning them. With that in mind, wouldn't it be an even bigger deal control what a person uses or refuses to use to treat or prevent a disease? Wouldn't mandating a drug or vaccines be even worse than imprisoning someone? You can let someone out of jail but you cannot take a medicine or vaccine back out of a person once they've taken it. This is important and, in a related topic, for something as important as a drug or a vaccine shouldn't we protect people from lies and misinformation? Well let me ask this question... who would have the greatest incentive to lie about a product? The manufacturer or people that can choose to use it or not? Yet we still allow big pharma to advertise with no real checks on what they say (they claim to have requirements that claims be backed by data but all the studies are created by the manufacturers). This and lots more today.

US Funding Cuts and the Australian University Crisis We are having a crisis in Australia, folks. And I know I got some people down under that listen to us. We've got a lot of people that I love in Australia. We've done some great work out of Australia with some great people. And I will tell you that… by the way, I've always wanted to go to Australia. I haven't ever had the opportunity to go to Australia, but I really would like to get there. So anyways, some great stuff out of Australia, but they're having a crisis down there, right? A crisis and in fact, the prime minister has been urged to call an emergency meeting. Do you know why? Because the US cut funding to Australian universities. Really? Why in the hell? I mean, how much money are they making off of us that the prime minister needs to call an emergency meeting if we cut off funding? Are we propping up the entire university system in Australia? I mean, is the whole university system in Australia, is that just a US project? Or what the hell's happening in Australia?

