Have Kash & Bongino Lost Their Minds & the Big Beautiful Bill

You have to respect a guy that would give up millions of dollars doing a show to serve in the federal government. Both Bongino and Kash have my respect but what are they doing? At this point they are saying Epstein actually did kill himself and that there was nothing noteworthy about the Trump assassination attempts. This is manifestly insane and we need to ask ourselves why. Beyond what they are doing I think it is important to consider what Congress is (or isn't) doing and the biggest project they have is the "big beautiful bill." I want to dig into that today as well. Big show and lots to talk about.

Today, I’m fired up because we’re diving into some serious issues that hit at the heart of what’s going wrong in this country. First off, let’s talk about Washington, D.C. Can we just classify that place as a virus? Everything it touches turns into a plague on humanity. Even good folks like Dan Bongino and Kash Patel, who I respect immensely for their sacrifices, seem to be getting infected by the D.C. swamp virus. I’m talking about their baffling claims that Jeffrey Epstein’s death was a suicide and that Trump’s would-be assassins were just lone wolves. Come on, guys, you’re smarter than that! The Epstein case stinks, cameras malfunctioning, guards asleep, no cellmate despite protocol, and injuries that scream strangulation, not suicide, according to top forensic pathologists like Dr. Michael Baden. Where’s the evidence to back your claims? Show us the unredacted files, not tweets about “telling the truth whether we like it or not.” Same goes for the Butler assassination attempt, eyewitnesses ignored, snipers doing nothing, and audio suggesting multiple gunmen. Dan, Kash, you were supposed to clean house at the FBI and DOJ, not parrot the company line under Pam Bondi, who’s done nothing but whitewash Epstein’s case.

Then we’ve got Trump’s big, beautiful bill, which the Republicans are turning into a big, ugly mess. It’s got good stuff, border security, immigration reform, family benefits, but it’s at risk of collapsing under a potential recession and a projected $5 trillion debt increase. Will tariffs offset it? Maybe, but Moody’s just downgraded our credit rating for the first time since 1919, and the timing reeks of politics. Trump’s fighting the Fed to lower interest rates, but if we don’t see real job creation soon, we’re in trouble.

Speaking of jobs, AI and robotics are a looming threat. My guest today, economist Dr. Kirk Elliott, and I discuss the terrifying 20-foot AI-powered construction robot that could wipe out blue-collar jobs. Trump’s bringing jobs back, but will they go to humans or machines? Without a plan to protect human workers, we’re headed for universal basic income and a collapsed economy.

Elon Musk’s pulling back on political spending, signaling trouble for the GOP in the midterms. If Republicans don’t unify and back Trump’s radical economic plan, Democrats could take Congress and impeach him. We’ve got a year to turn this around, or it’s going to get ugly.

Finally, a lighter note—Leo Terrell’s floating the idea of charging Jill Biden with elder abuse for letting Joe humiliate himself as a confused president. It’s a stretch, but it’s hard not to feel for the guy.

Folks, we need action, not excuses.

AI and the Future of Jobs You've got this giant construction robot and I think this is representative of a lot of things, because you're talking about all the jobs we're going to have coming back and Trump is, he's succeeding in bringing jobs back, but world's first AI-powered giant construction robot. It's a giant 20-foot monster of a robot and right now it's human-assisted operation, but they're going to be moving towards full autonomy. I think this is a picture of one of them. I mean, look at this giant... I don't even know what it is. It looks terrifying to me. It looks like it's straight out of Terminator. But the reason I think this is important, and you and I have talked a lot about this, is we've got a situation now where Trump is succeeding. His tariffs are working. The trade balances are shifting and we're going to see a ton of investment, a ton of stuff coming back to the U.S. But it's going to come back and it doesn't mean it's going to create jobs because we've got robots that can do just about everything. When we start talking to construction, I mean, there is probably no more main kind of central blue collar, middle class, anything than factory work, construction work and it looks like, you know, when you get full autonomy on it, that that's going to go away.

