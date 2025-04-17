Harvard, 9/11, the DOJ and Much More!

We have so much happening today that the show is going to be almost like drive-by media. From Harvard to DOJ updates to a former Congressmen talking about assassinations and 9/11 being fake it's hard to know where to start. Ultimately it's safe to say that we are seeing our entire world in turmoil as the globalist plan for domination is being fought and fought hard by Trump. To me, it could not be more clear that it is up to we the people to really step up and make a difference in this fight.

Frustration with Political Rhetoric and Justice Reform Bondi's out here tone deaf and detached from reality is the only way to describe this. She keeps coming on Fox News talking about stuff nobody cares about. I care that she's deporting illegals. I care that she's dealing with criminals. That's their job, though. I would want the Justice Department to do this. It's not a big deal when you do your job, right? It's a big deal that they weren't doing their job under Biden, but it's not a big deal or anything crazy or new that they're, “hey, we deported a gang member who raped some kids,” Good! That's not news! That's not a story. I don't need you on Fox News crowing about the lipstick Tesla bomber. Great, you arrested some low-level nobody. What I want to see the Attorney General of the United States doing is talking to me about how she's bringing down the Soros Crime Syndicate, how the Gates Foundation's under investigation for crimes against humanity.

