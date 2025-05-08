GOF IS Still Allowed, Bondi & Pfizer, & Workers in the New AI/Robotic Economy

The Trump Executive Order yesterday did NOT ban gain of function work. It limited it and stopped federal funding for certain countries around the world but GOF is absolutely still allowed in the US. At the same time we are now finding out that AG Pam Bondi may have represented Pfizer in the recent past as an attorney. This is particularly troubling in light of the DOJ opposing the qui tam case currently against Pfizer. Finally - we will be talking about the new economy. A lot of jobs are coming back to the US but what impact will AI and robotics have on those jobs? Will they be jobs at all. We have huge show today - stay tuned.

AI's Rapid Rise and Impact on Jobs I can tell you right now, Kirk, I can tell you that in my work, I can replace two to three people with a single AI program and the work can be done in a matter of minutes that I would have a staffer or two staffers that would do for a day or two. There is no question about it. The work is done well. There's no complaints. There's no paycheck. There's no anything. I mean, I can do research. Now, I will say that there is under the law, and this will continue for the time being, you know, there's a responsibility for the human lawyer to double check everything, make sure it's correct. But as AI is improving, it's improving so fast, so fast. The amount of work that I have to do to fix AI mistakes at this point is just, it's minuscule compared to what it was just a few months ago. Like this is crazy. Insane. I mean, I was even, I was traveling recently and this was a few months ago. I go to the United Club Room at Denver International Airport. You know, they have like, you know, snacks and hors d'oeuvres and whatever up there. So when you're done, usually somebody would come by with a cart and and take your dirty plates. It was now a robot, right? It was this little thing wheeling around to the trash can on it and it would sit next to you and it wanted you to put your plate in it and then it would drive away. Even those kinds of simple jobs can be replaced by computers.

