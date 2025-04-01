Election Fraud, the GOP, & Corruption w/ Liz Harris

Today we talk to GOP National Committeewoman for Arizona - Liz Harris. Liz was a member of the Arizona House and is now fighting as a GOP leader. She was at the center of a lot of the fight over election integrity after 2020 and 2022 and has dealt with more blowback than most people can imagine. I'm looking forward to hearing her perspective as someone that is now a leader in the same GOP that refused to do anything to challenge fraudulent elections for a number of years.

Calling Out Corruption: Criticism of Mitch McConnell and Political System I mean, this is being facilitated across the country. I mean, everybody knows Mitch McConnell's a crook. I go to Kentucky, nobody likes Mitch McConnell, nobody, yet he was there forever, right? And it's like the number of people I could list traveling around the country, hey, why do you guys have this scumbag as your elected rep?" Oh, we can't do anything about us, why? What do you mean you can't? Primary him, get him out of there. Ah, the Republicans won't do that. I mean, it’s control and it's power, it's money and it's corruption on both sides. And this is the foundational issue that nobody wants to deal with.

Supporting Political Movements: Grassroots vs. Ultra Grassroots By the way, I know that Liz has to leave a little early today. I think you have a few more minutes, but just so I don't forget, Liz, how can people support you in Arizona or wherever they are? How can they help you? How can they support whatever you're doing? I guess they can follow me, “Vote Liz Harris” on Truth Social and X, and I'm also Liz Harris MBA. But the way I think people can really help, not just me, but help the country, you have to get involved and you have to be able to discern who the true grassroots people in your state are versus the people who say, “yeah, I'm grassroots,” but they're really faking it. And in Arizona we don't even call ourselves the grassroots anymore. Now we're the “ultra grassroots.” So if you have the label ultra grassroots, you're in the good club. If you're just grassroots, we're not too sure.

