DOGE War & Trump - Money is Behind Everything

DOGE keeps finding fraud in government spending and that fraudulent spending is funding everything. From the wars around the world to the illegals coming here to the corruption in healthcare - it's all tied together with money. So what happens when Trump starts cutting fraudulent spending? How does that impact this finely tuned fraud machine that is our world? That is what we are talking about today.

Global Control and the Aftermath of 2020 “All of this was made possible by the near global control of the media and social media to push their propaganda and maintain their desired narratives. What we witnessed in 2020 was a CIA regime change playbook. The same tactics they used to overthrow leaders around the globe, they used on Trump. We were under attack from the enemy within. Trump tried to warn us about this enemy many times.” So I agree. I agree with everything war said there, right? I agree, and I was talking about it extensively. Now, I did... I've been saying we're at war. We have been infiltrated for years. 100%. Here's the problem. Here's the problem. We're talking about 2020. Fast forward. It's 2025. Who's gone to jail? Which one of these people have gone to jail? Does Nancy Pelosi go to jail? Did the people who were behind the planning of J6, did they go to jail? How about election fraud? Did we find anything or do anything about that? In fact, not only did we not, but a bunch of good lawyers lost their licenses and are still being sued over it. Tina Peters is in jail. Anybody? Anybody? Tina Peters?

