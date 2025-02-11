DOGE, Tariffs & What They Couldn't Talk About In The RFK Hearings

I love what DOGE is doing but am going to do something very unpopular and ask whether they have the right to do it. The only concern I have is whether or not the precedent being set is going to come back to bite us... remember, Trump will not be here forever and what if the next administration brings in an outside group composed of Soros and Bill Gates rather than Elon Musk? I'm getting a boot out of the tariff stuff - hearing Canada and Mexico threaten us is absurd. Both make way more money off of us than we do on them so we're in a good spot for that war. Finally - the RFK hearings were crazy but the most noteworthy parts were what was not discussed... thinking that was for a reason.

Support us by supporting our sponsors at TomRenz.com/Affiliates

Ingestible Vaccines: From Salmon to Humans? Now you see they also have the Klinev, which is EU and Norway. You have an experimental against SPD, but here's another one that I want to talk about because it seems really bizarre to me. I am almost certain I was told that an ingestible vaccine can't work, right? If you're eating a vaccine, it's going to break down in your digestive system. It just won't have any impact, right? Digestible vaccines, they're not a thing. Well, wait a second. Why are they feeding ingestible vaccines to the salmon then? And they work. Um, now call me silly, but if the salmon can eat the vaccine and it can vaccinate the salmon, uh, is it a stretch to think that they could create a vaccine that if a human ate could vaccinate a human?

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare

Gluco-Control

❤️Love Your Heart This Valentine's Day with Gluco-Control by Touchstone Essentials!

This Valentine's, show your body some love!

❤️https://renz.thegoodinside.com/gluco-control-introductory-offer-lp

Gluco-Control by Touchstone

Essentials is here to help you keep your blood sugar balanced so you can enjoy life's sweetest moments-without the spikes.

Whether you're indulging in chocolates or a romantic dinner, Gluco-Control's natural, plant-based formula supports healthy glucose metabolism, so you feel great and stay on track.

Because the best gift you can give your

loved ones is a healthier you.

Order now and treat yourself to wellness this Valentine's Day!

❤️$10 bottle for first time buyers - for those who are already customers but have never bought this product yet.

Tom Renz on X

This is a big deal for me. My family uses Costco a lot and the fact that they are poisoning their “organic” beef with “vaccines” is both misleading and horrific. BTW - did you know that there is an exemption to the Organic Food Act that allows meat to be labeled organic even if it is exposed to mRNA gene therapy “vaccines”?

mRNA vaccines are approved and in use in pork in the United States and we have now approved DNA vaccines that are even worse for use in Salmon. Will Costco label their “organic” food that has been exposed to gene therapy poisons so consumers can decide whether to eat it or not? If you care enough to buy organic wouldn’t you want to know if the food you are paying extra for is laden with gene therapy poisons?

Follow me on X @RenzTom

https://x.com/renztom/status/1888696802976972934?s=46&t=LeLy_hkVlEqCKsuGkqhzhw

Thanks for reading Tom Renz’s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Please consider subscribing here to support our work or by donating at www.givesendgo.com. Also please consider shopping with our affiliates at www.TomRenz.com (go to the affiliate page). Lastly please check out Cardio Miracle @ https://tomrenz.cardiomiraclehealth.com

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare