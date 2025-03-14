DOGE & Immigration vs. Epstein, Health & mRNA? How are we doing?

RFK is meeting with industry leaders about getting rid of unhealthy ingredients such as food colorings. This is great but it’s kind like worrying about worrying about a leaky rough when your house is on fire. The mRNA platform is killing people on a massive scale and we aren’t talking about it at all. Unfortunately this is the same thing that is happening in terms of prosecuting the corruption DOGE is uncovering and the Epstein stuff. The administration is having huge wins in some areas but is at a standstill in others. I love Trump but want to look at this critically today.

Critique on MMR Vaccine Safety and Reporting

VAERS under reports, right? You got 1%, 1%. According to a Harvard study, about 1% of actual injuries are reported to VAERS. But VAERS is already showing 10X or more deaths from MMR vaccines and it is from measles, right? So you have a very clear situation where the cure is far more dangerous than the disease. Yeah, we're going to push that? It's the height of irresponsibility. Let's be real clear MMR is not a good thing. I'm not doing it. My kids aren't doing it. Unfortunately, I did it years ago, but I don't know. It's insane. But my point here though is very important. And it's something that I really want us to kind of think about. Is it a good thing for us to take the breadcrumbs that we're taking instead of focusing on the big wins that we need? And I want to suggest to you that that's kind of what's happening here. You know, Mark was astute when he called it a bait and switch.

